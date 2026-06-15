Best and Worst-Case Scenarios For All 7 Buccaneers Draft Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting big things from their 2026 draft class. It was highlighted by edge rushing star Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami, but there are plenty of other players that could contribute in a big way — or flounder, if things don't go to plan.

The Bucs will hope things go well, but there's always the chance that they don't. With that in mind, we put together the best and worst-case scenarios for every Buccaneers draft pick in 2026 ahead of mandatory minicamp, starting with the team's capstone first-round pick.

OLB Rueben Bain

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the number 15 | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: Over 7 Sacks

Bain's short arms may prevent him from racking up a ton of sacks at the NFL level, but as long as he gets a lot of pressure, that shouldn't be a problem. Seven sacks would be impressive for a rookie like him, and if he were to eclipse that mark in 2026, it could show that he has the finishing ability that some don't think he will have at the next level.

Worst Case Scenario: Pass Rush Continues to Struggle

Bain is a rookie, so no one will declare him a bust if he doesn't produce. But Bain is expected to be a high-floor player, so if he does not produce, there'd be a lot of broader questions about why Tampa Bay's pass rush has flailed so often in recent years.

LB Josiah Trotter

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: Trotter Shows Coverage Abilities Early

Trotter showed some impressive chops as a blitzer and a run stuffer at Missouri, but his coverage skills need some work. Coverage linebackers are almost never good at it during their first season in the NFL, but if Trotter already shows some flashes of it this season, the Bucs would know for sure that he has the capacity to learn it quickly — and that would be great news for Tampa Bay. But on the flip side...

Worst Case Scenario: He's a Liability in Coverage

Not being able to cover well during Year 1 is almost expected for Trotter, but to be an absolute liability there would be tough for Tampa Bay. SirVocea Dennis had a rough go of it last year, and if Trotter is similarly inept, the middle of the field will be picked on once again with no reprieve. There will be a learning curve, but the Bucs likely hope he isn't too bad as a coverage linebacker.

WR Ted Hurst

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: He Becomes the X Wideout Right Away

This one is unlikely, but Hurst was drafted to potentially replace Mike Evans at the X position and be the big-bodied wideout on the perimeter the Bucs could use. We could see Hurst play sporadically in the red zone and in certain packages, but if Hurst really impresses in camp and the preseason, the Bucs would be delighted to have him start there immediately.

Worst Case Scenario: He Gets Buried Deep in the Depth Chart

Hurst has to compete with players like Tez Johnson and David Sills V to even get snaps as a WR4. If Hurst does not impress during this early offseason window, he could quickly find himself swallowed by the insane depth and quality of Tampa Bay's wide receivers room, and that would be tough for a fourth-round pick.

CB Keionte Scott

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) runs onto the field at the start of the CFP Fiesta Bowl | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: He Plays Nickel Better Than Jacob Parrish Did

Jacob Parrish was the team's nickel corner last year, and he had quite a strong rookie year. Scott is set to play nickel now, and if he could surpass that quality with his excellent blitzing acumen and physical play, he'd be a home run for the Bucs. With his chemistry with Bain from their time in Miami and his excellent game sense, this is very possible.

Worst Case Scenario: He Plays Bad Enough to Be Replaced

The Bucs are at least somewhat prepared for this possibility, as they're currently cross-training McCollum and Parrish at nickel as well. If Scott disappoints and is taken off of nickel, there wouldn't really be anywhere else to go for him, so it would certainly be the worst-case scenario for him in 2026.

DT DeMonte Capehart

Clemson Tigers defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) reacts after tackling Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: He Regularly Rotates in This Season

The most usage Capehart could get this season is as a frequent rotational player, and if he's able to do that, that's already a win. Capehart is a highly athletic prospect who particularly excels at run defense, and he'll be competing with multiple defensive linemen for snaps. If he separates himself and gets the brunt of those snaps, the Bucs will have already gotten tremendous value out of this pick.

Worst Case Scenario: He Doesn't Play At All

This one seems obvious, but if Capehart isn't good enough to see any of the field, he'd be in some trouble. The Bucs would hope to see something in him during his first year, and although expectations are low when it comes to a fifth-round pick, that wouldn't be too encouraging.

OL Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (74) sings the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: He Plays Admirably When He's Needed

The Bucs will hope this one doesn't happen, but it really is Schrauth's ceiling for this year. The Bucs have two guards over him to start and he'll be competing with players like Dan Feeney to serve as depth, so the best-case scenario for him here is that he has to play due to injury or something else and that he plays well in that scenario.

Worst Case Scenario: He's Needed

It would be quite bad for the Bucs, though, if he's needed at all. Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch both got hurt last year, so to have either of those two get hurt again would cause all sorts of problems. The Bucs like what they see in Schrauth, but they likely hope he develops slowly and has time to learn, so throwing him into the fray that quickly probably wouldn't be great for him.

TE Bauer Sharp

LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: He Gets Any Offensive Snaps

Sharp is a very athletic tight end prospect, but he's raw and needs a lot of development as a route runner and a blocker. If Sharp's development goes better than anyone thinks this offseason, he could be a valuable weapon for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as a move tight end in multi-personnel sets. If he's on the field this early and can look decent, this pick would already look great in Year 1.

Worst Case Scenario: He Doesn't Make the Team

Sharp is, however, competing with fellow tight end Devin Culp for a spot on Tampa Bay's roster. Culp got banged up during OTAs and hasn't been able to get on the field much at all prior to this year, so it looks like he's going to lose out to Sharp — the worst-case scenario for Sharp, however, is that something drastic happens and Culp beats him out. If that were the case, there wouldn't be much room for him on the roster, so he could find himself off the roster entirely if this were the case.

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