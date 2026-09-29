Bruce Arians Had One Blunt Message for Baker Mayfield After Buccaneers Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to miss at least three weeks as he deals with a dislocated finger he suffered late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

And while it'll hurt to see him out for those games, it might just be what he needs in order to get his you-know-what together.

Mayfield has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league early in the season, greatly missing the mark for a QB who just got paid $55 million per year.

That has led to harsh criticism, and rightfully so. The latest criticism comes from former Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians.

Bruce Arians Doesn't Mince Words About Baker Mayfield

"They’re not making the plays that were there. There are times when they’re there and they’re not making them. The offensive line is one of the best in the league, and he’s [Baker Mayfield] got to quit doing this. Just throw the damn ball away," Arians said on his appearance on Up & Adams.

"And that’s not his nature. I know. But this is how he always gets hurt. I haven’t had that conversation with him personally, but we need you on the field."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am not sure that Arians is correct in stating that this offensive line is one of the best in the league, but the rest of his sentiments ring true when it comes to Mayfield.

There has always been a knock on Mayfield for trying to do too much, and that has seemingly been the case since last season.

Mayfield has tried to will his team to win, but it hasn't always worked out that way.

This season, Mayfield has held on to the ball for too long at moments and even forced himself into many sacks that weren't given up by poor offensive line play. He has gotten injured in the past by doing too much, and that appears to be exactly what happened against the Vikings late in the fourth quarter.

If Mayfield wants to stay on the field and give his team the best chance to come away victorious, he must eliminate these bad habits.

While we know that won't always be the case when it comes to Mayfield, he must start understanding when it's time to make a heroic play and when it's time to chalk up the play as a loss and move on.

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