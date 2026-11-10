Buccaneers Bye Week Update: What Are Tampa Bay's Playoff Chances?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't had the season they wanted.

They started off 0-4, and while they've strung together some wins, they remain just 3-6 heading into their bye week. Normally, that would just about disqualify any team from making the playoffs, but the NFC South is special (derogatory).

As it stands, every team in the NFC South has three wins. The Bucs and the Falcons are 3-6, while the Panthers and the Saints, both of whom have had their bye weeks, are 3-5. The Bucs remain half a game out of NFC South contention, and as the Panthers and Saints play each other, Tampa Bay will likely become one game out of first after Sunday's NFL action.

Despite Tampa Bay's early string of losses and an offense that remains one of the league's worst through the air, the odds are still in their favor to win the division and make the playoffs.

Buccaneers Still Have Highest Odds to Win NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks toward the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per The Athletic's playoff simulator, the Bucs still have the best chance to win the NFC South.

The Athletic gives the Bucs a 37% chance to win the NFC South (and a 38% chance to make the playoffs). That's pretty low, but no one else in the division is higher — The Falcons and Panthers both have a 23% chance to make the playoffs, and the Saints have a 16% chance to win the NFC South.

Tampa Bay has largely been kept alive by its weak division, and it likely has the best chance to win that division due to its current division record. The Bucs beat both the Panthers and the Falcons once this year (all while throwing the football just 11 times).

With those two wins already under their belt, they have the best chance to win the division by picking up more of those wins in their next four divisional games — even if they drop other games outside of the NFC South.

The Bucs are on bye while the Panthers and Saints play each other. The Falcons will have a tough task in Week 10 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

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