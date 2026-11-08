Sunday Night Football Injury Update: Will Emeka Egbuka Play for Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the biggest challenges of the year ahead of them when they play the Chicago Bears on the road. The Bears are 6-2 and a Super Bowl contender — the Bucs are 3-5 and, despite the record, still very much in the hunt for the NFC South,

The Bucs will want every player they can muster to help beat Chicago. There's one player they won't have for certain, as edge rusher Yaya Diaby sprained his MCL last week against the Atlanta Falcons and was ruled out for this contest.

One other player was ruled questionable, though. Wideout Emeka Egbuka has missed the last two games of the year with a foot injury, and he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. So will he play for the Bucs on Sunday? Or will their passing offense have to make do without him?

Emeka Egbuka Set to Play Against Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Egbuka is set to play against the Bears on Sunday night.

#Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) is playing today after being listed as questionable. He missed Wednesday but was a full participant after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026

The move is expected. Egbuka has been recovering from both a concussion and a foot injury these past two weeks — he cleared concussion protocol last week, but his foot injury lingered. Now that he's practiced two days in full, he's definitely set to play against the Bears in a game where the Bucs need him.

Egbuka hasn't been the leading wide receiver the Bucs have perhaps hoped this year, netting 28 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns, but the entire passing game has struggled so far for Tampa Bay.

Egbuka will still be a good weapon for Tampa Bay, as they'll need to pass the ball to beat the Bears after throwing just 14 total passes in the last two weeks of play. Quarterback Baker Mayfield should get his first real test at throwing the ball after dislocating his thumb in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bucs play the Bears in Soldier Field at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night. When they do, they'll have their first-round pick from 2025 at their disposal.

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