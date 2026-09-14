Todd Bowles Delivers Injury Update on Buccaneers’ Jacob Parrish, and It's a Big One

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27 on Sunday, starting out their season the wrong way. The loss wasn't ideal, but it would be even worse if one of the team's starting players went down for an extended period of time.

That was a concern when defensive back Jacob Parrish went down in the middle of the game on Sunday. Parrish, one of the team's starting corners, walked off the field, was listed with a back injury, and was then quickly ruled out as the second half began.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke with the media on Monday after the team's loss, and he had an update on Parrish's status as the team breaks down the film from Sunday and begins to prepare for Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Here's what Bowles said about Parrish's status and why it could be big for the Buccaneers going forward.

Jacob Parrish Has Back Sprain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles revealed that Parrish's injury is a back sprain, and that additional testing did not reveal anything worse. The only obstacle preventing him from playing would be him playing through the pain.

"He just has a back sprain," Bowles said Monday. "Both X-ray and MRI came back negative, so it's just a matter of getting over the soreness."

That could be great news for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers' cornerback depth has been thin all offseason, and the team has been excited about Parrish and his move from the nickel position last year to the outside room this year. If Parrish can come back sooner rather than later, there won't be any serious adjustments to the game plan.

If Parrish is still feeling sore this week and cannot go, cornerback Benjamin Morrison is set to take his place. Morrison played well in relief of Parrish on Sunday, netting four solo tackles and a tackle for loss on the day. That being said, the Bucs would prefer to have Parrish at their disposal after the promise he showed during the offseason this year.

The Buccaneers will face off against the Cleveland Browns for their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20. They will be hoping that Parrish is in the line up, but if not, it will be Morrison's chance to shine again.

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