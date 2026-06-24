Buccaneers Guard Delivers Glowing Early Review of Rookie Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr. has been on full display since arriving in Tampa Bay for his first season as a Buccaneer, showing exactly why he was considered one of the top players coming out of this year's NFL Draft.

Despite still being highly touted, Bain "fell" in the draft due to concerns with his historically short arms.

Those short arms didn't affect Bain throughout his collegiate career, becoming one of the most dominant pass rushers in the game, and according to new teammate Cody Mauch, those same short arms aren't going to hold him back.

Cody Mauch on Rueben Bain: 'He is an Absolute Beast'

Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. | River Wells/BucsGameday

“His whole knock was the short arms coming out of college, and I understand that, I got knocked for that, as well," Mauch said when speaking with WDAY-TV. "I mean, just through the OTAs and mincamp we’ve had so far, the short arms don’t matter for him. He is an absolute beast. So I’m excited to see him work this year.”

You could tell that Mauch was pretty fired up to have Bain on the team and about what he could provide the team as a defensive game-changer. Hearing him touch on the obvious when it comes to Bain and equate it with his evaluation coming out of college, puts into perspective that measurements aren't always going to translate to what we expect.

Both Mauch and Bain Expected to Elevate Trenches

Both sides of the ball struggled along the line last season, with injuries playing a major factor on offense and a lack of elite production and injuries playing a major factor on the defensive side.

If the Buccaneers want to see more success in 2026, they must remain healthy and play at a much higher level. With Mauch returning from a season-ending injury, the offensive line will be completely healthy for the first time in nearly a year. And with the defense getting meaner and more physical through free agency and the draft, a light at the end of the tunnel can start to be seen.

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