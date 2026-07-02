3 Concrete Reasons to Buy the Buccaneers as Legit Super Bowl Contenders

We're officially in the dead period of the NFL offseason, but with the calendar flipping to July, we are also officially on training camp watch as the final portion of workout programs gets underway later in the month.

The pressure is on Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bounce back from a porous 2025 campaign and return to the playoffs.

Tampa Bay has all the makings of doing just that, but what exactly are the three things that can vault them from promising playoff team to concrete Super Bowl contenders?

1. Consistent Offensive Output Under Zac Robinson

Last season ,the Buccaneers' offense struggled to find much consistency.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, they started hot to begin the season, but injuries, lack of being on the same page, inconsistent quarterback play by Baker Mayfield, and inexperienced play-calling at offensive coordinator ultimately made things stagnant.

That ship has sailed, and the Bucs have new life with an experienced and proven play caller in Zac Robinson at the helm.

With a new system in place and someone who knows when to call timely plays, the Bucs' offense should return to form even with the loss of Mike Evans.

They still have all the weapons to be an elite offense, so with Robinson's help, the likes of Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin and Kenny Gainwell should thrive with Mayfield slinging them the ball behind one of the best offensive lines in the country.

2. Pass Rush Breaks Through With Force

One issue the Bucs have had over recent years hasn't been getting to the quarterback, but rather actually bringing him down.

It's become understood that the Bucs defense can't quite become one of the best in the league without a pass rush, so they went to work this offseason, adding the likes of Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. | Tampa Bay Buccaneers X

If the Buccaneers' front seven can get constant pressure on the opposing quarterback, that will give the linebackers and secondary less time worrying about covering downfield and force said quarterbacks into making bad decisions that can lead to turnovers.

3. Health Along the Offensive Line

The offensive line for Tampa Bay wasn't awful last season — more so middling — as the only starter across the unit to stay healthy throughout the whole season was center Graham Barton.

That must change if the Bucs hope to not only return to the postseason but make a run to the Super Bowl with the chance to bring a third Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay.

Cody Mauch will be back after missing the entire season, and with Ben Bredeson, Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke all missing time with injury on top of their own struggles from lack of work with the guy next to them, things should undoubtedly turn around in 2026.

If the line can stay healthy and return to their form, then they will give the backs plenty of room to run through gaps and obviously create a wall in front of Mayfield, giving him plenty of time to scan the field to find an open receiver.

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