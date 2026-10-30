Buccaneers Have a Major Problem Nobody Expected This Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing offense is averaging 150.4 yards per game. That is the worst in the entire NFL and is certainly not what fans and the organization had in mind this season when thinking about the offense.

There are a lot of factors as to why this aspect of the game has been so disappointing. Baker Mayfield missed three games due to a dislocated thumb, you had undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels filling in and the offensive line has struggled to keep either quarterback upright to make plays.

However, there are too many good players in this offense for the passing attack to be this poor. Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton have simply not been getting the football enough, and that is both on the quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Zach Robinson.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing the Bucs have been doing well under Zac Robinson is running the football. The team is coming off one of the best team rushing performances in franchise history, and head coach Todd Bowles even went so far as to say the run game is their calling card.

"I mean, I think that's our calling card. We play a lot better when we run the ball very successfully, whether we're home or on the road," Bowles said. "We haven't had much success at home, running the football or winning at home, but we've got to turn that around and win a home game."

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with running back Bucky Irving (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson has also said that this offense needs to be established through the run game.

"Yeah, if we can do that every week, that would be outstanding," Robinson said. "You always want to be able to establish a run and be able to have things that play off of the run game. Then, there [are] going to be weeks where, shoot, you might not have as many run opportunities and you're going to get back on track. That's the nature of the NFL — everything is week to week. If we can play like that, it'll definitely help us out in the long run."

Time will tell if we do see legitimate improvement in the passing game going forward. But it seems like right now the team is content to be a run-first offense and take shots in the passing attack when they can.

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