Todd Bowles Makes His Decision Between Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in what could be the most important game of the year. The Bucs are 1-5 as it stands — a victory over the NFC South leaders would gain ground in the division and keep playoff hopes alive, while a loss could be the beginning of the end for Tampa Bay.

In a game like this, the Bucs will naturally want as many of their best players on the field. Perhaps the most important of those players, quarterback Baker Mayfield, has been off the field since Week 3 while he's been recovering from a dislocated thumb he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Mayfield's stead, undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels has been starting for the Bucs at quarterback. Daniels has played admirably, even winning Tampa Bay's only game in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, and when the week began, head coach Todd Bowles said that they'd begin preparing as if Daniels were set to play in his fourth start as Mayfield worked his way back.

Signs pointed toward Mayfield being ready to go this week, though, and now, Bowles has given us the confirmation we've been waiting for.

Baker Mayfield Will Start Against the Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles confirmed that Mayfield is ready to go and will start against the Panthers on Sunday, officially marking his return to the field for the first time since Week 3.

Todd Bowles says that Baker Mayfield “looks like he’s ready to go”, so he’ll start Sunday.



Luke Goedeke is OUT — Emeka Egbuka needs to clear concussion protocol to play so Bowles said the team will see, but he’s currently still in protocol. pic.twitter.com/Znw8PO8QIr — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 23, 2026

Mayfield threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during his opening three-game stint. He also fumbled the ball three times, losing all of them to the defense.

Now, he's set to come back with some precautions, given the injury to his thumb. He's set to play with a glove that features a plate restricting movement in his injured thumb, which the Bucs' training staff developed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Mayfield told the media Thursday that the plate would not restrict his throwing motion, however.

Mayfield also mentioned that the biggest obstacle was taking impacts to his hand from snaps from center Graham Barton. He feels good about his ability to take those snaps on Sunday.

I think I was more so concerned about the impact of getting the ball from under center with Graham [Barton] sending it back there," Mayfield said. "It feels fine gripping it, throwing it — it's just the impact stuff, that was really what my concern was, and it's felt great so far.”

The Buccaneers play the Panthers — one of Mayfield's former teams — at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25.

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