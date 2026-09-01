Buccaneers Have Growing Concerns Over Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have lost wideout Mike Evans this offseason, but they're still optimistic about their young receiver corps and the depth the room has heading into 2026.

That room has to stay healthy to be effective, though, and with just 12 days until Tampa Bay's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, that isn't quite the case.

Two of Tampa Bay's starting wideouts, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka, are both banged up at the moment. Egbuka is dealing with a sprained toe he suffered against the New York Jets in joint practice and McMillan has a banged up knee that happened sometime during training camp.

Neither practiced during Tampa Bay's first bonus practice of the week on Tuesday. So what's their status heading into Week 1?

Will Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan Play in Week 1?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh broke down the situation with Egbuka and McMillan on Tuesday, mentioning that there is some concern about the both of them as Week 1 draws nearer.

"This, by no means, is level 10 panic of any sort. However, when you mention less than two weeks away and there are some lingering issues with two of their top wide receivers, is it concerning? Yes, absolutely," Walsh said on NFL Network.

"They also have to make sure that these issues are not something that, if they're going to put them out there Week 1, would continue to linger throughout the season. It's definitely something that is being closely monitored here in Tampa Bay."

The latest on Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. 2 of top 3 Bucs wr’s trying to get healthy before season kicks. pic.twitter.com/KFIVK4FC2X — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 1, 2026

That being said, Walsh believes that there remains some hope that both players will be on the field once the team heads to Cincinnati to kick off the regular season.

"Inside the building, they are optimistic that both could be playing Week 1 against Cincinnati," Walsh said.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Tuesday, and when asked about Egbuka and McMillan, he said that he's set to re-evaluate the two wide receivers next week when the team prepares for its opening game.

"I'll feel better when I see next week," Bowles told reporters. "Right now, they're day-by-day, week-by-week and we'll see how they come along next week."

The Bucs will play the Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

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