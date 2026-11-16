Buccaneers Just Got a Huge Break Ahead of Lions Matchup

Following the events that unfolded this weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit just one game behind the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints for the top spot in the division.

There is plenty still to fight for if you are the Bucs, and they will have a tough test against the NFC North leaders, the Detroit Lions, on deck in Week 11.

It will be a challenge for Tampa Bay, but they will fortunately be coming off their bye week when they face Detroit, who will be coming back from an international game in Germany.

The Bucs have likely caught another break heading into the matchup, as Lions' star pass rusher, Aiden Hutchinson, suffered a serious knee injury in their win over the New England Patriots.

Aiden Hutchinson Out With Injury vs. Bucs

Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL early in the first quarter against the Patriots after celebrating a sack on Drake Maye.

He will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The injury marks Hutchinson's second serious injury of his career. He suffered a tibia and fibula fracture in his leg during the 2024 season. It's a super unfortunate circumstance for one of the best edge rushers in the league, but it will make life easier for the Bucs' offensive line.

In Hutchinson's stead, the Lions will likely rotate the likes of rookie Derrick Moore and veteran DJ Wonnum.

The Bucs have leaned on the ground game all season, and likely will continue to do so as Baker Mayfield and Zac Robinson try to figure out how to fix the passing game. However, that might have to wait, as it was reported that the Bucs are also dealing with a significant injury problem of their own after Mayfield suffered a lower-leg injury against the Chicago Bears.

If Mayfield is unable to go against the Lions, the Bucs will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels once again.

Missing two stars in an important NFC matchup is never ideal, but for Tampa Bay, the absence of Hutchinson should give them a bit more confidence in coming away with a victory as they hunt down the Carolina Panthers in the division.

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