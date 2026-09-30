Buccaneers' Kenny Gainwell Wants to Play More This Season

Recently, I had a chance to sit down with Buccaneers starting running back Kenny Gainwell.

We were able to speak on a variety of topics, including how he has been adjusting to his time with the Buccaneers and teaching players like Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker.

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles congratulates Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another topic that we covered, however, was the lack of use Gainwell has been experiencing in Zac Robinson's offense during their short time together with the Buccaneers.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been good. But obviously, we see that, you know, I haven't been used as I have been previously. I think some fans are mad about it, but at the same time, we just gotta continue to grind each and every day," Gainwell said.

"We can just only ask for zero to put it in the right place at the right time and go out there and help us have the right game plan for the week. And, you know, just have our backs, lean in on Jalen, and doing the right things that when he called a play, we got that executed the right way."

When asked about his potential matchup against the Steelers in week six, Gainwell said he hopes to make the Steelers regret letting him go in free agency.

"I truly pray to God that I get more opportunity than I have been getting, to go out there and show them guys the reason why, you know, I should have been back with them or why they, they slipped on, letting me go."

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is completely understandable to see why Gainwell wants more opportunities in the Bucs' offense. He signed a two-year, 14 million deal with the team this offseason and has looked like a far cry from what he was doing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Gainwell only has 10 carries this season for 21 rushing yards on top of 10 targets, six receptions and only 22 receiving yards. We've seen what Gainwell can do in the past, as he was the Steelers' team MVP last season and posted a great stat line of 537 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and 486 receiving yards along with three receiving touchdowns.

With Baker Mayfield out and Jalon Daniels in at quarterback, it will be up to Zac Robinson to get Gainwell more involved, as he has shown that he can be a very productive piece for this offense going forward.

You can watch the full interview with Kenny Gainwell here:

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