Buccaneers Make Big QB Decision Ahead of Preseason Game vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been very impressed by undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels so far this offseason, and now, the Bucs are looking to really put him to the test.

Head coach Todd Bowles didn't commit to naming a starter for the team's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after their joint practice on Wednesday, but now, the answer's become clear. Daniels is set to start for the Bucs against the Jaguars, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, and he'll play the first half and maybe more for the team.

Bucs plan to start rookie QB Jalon Daniels and play him the first half and maybe more tonight vs. Jacksonville. He will be followed by Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak. Daniels is making legit run at No. 2. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 28, 2026

Jalon Daniels Gets the Start Against Jacksonville

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) throws the ball during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The news is signficant, given what it means for Tampa Bay's quarterback battle.

The Buccaneers initially signed quarterback Jake Browning in the offseason to serve as the team's backup quarterback behind Baker Mayfield, with Daniels competing with Connor Bazelak for a shot at the team's QB3 spot.

That all changed, though, when Daniels showed what he's been made of this preseason — so far, he's 19-of-29 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown through the air, and he has a rushing touchdown as well.

Daniels starting this game certainly seems to imply that the Bucs are open to the idea of Daniels being QB2 ahead of Browning. These players will be the best competition Daniels has played against in the preseason so far, and if he plays well and confirms that he can consistently deliver at the quarterback position, he could be Tampa Bay's backup behind Mayfield.

Browning, who the Bucs signed to a one-year deal worth $1,332,500 with $400,000 guaranteed, will also get some playing time on Friday, but he'll be playing during the back half of the game. If the Bucs do decide to go with Daniels as QB2, Browning would likely be cut in hopes that the Bucs could land him back on the practice squad after the first round of cuts are over.

The Bucs will face the Jaguars at 7:30 on Friday, and Daniels will kick things off for the offense for the first half or longer.

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