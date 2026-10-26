Buccaneers May Have an All-Pro Cornerback Candidate on Their Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high after a dominant 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Tampa Bay has struggled all year, but on Sunday, they did just about everything right to come away with a crucial division victory.

The offense has already been talked about plenty — it put up an unbelievable 258 rushing yards on the day — but the defense played an excellent game as well. The defense had a scoop and score for a touchdown and picked the ball off twice on the day, and it also got to Bryce Young in the backfield five times.

Another defensive player had an extra play that made him stand out, however. And there's some buzz after Sunday that he could be one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.

Is Zyon McCollum an All-Pro Candidate?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) reacts with linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) after recovering a blocked field goal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former NFL player and current NFL personality Ryan Clark made a bold declaration after watching the Bucs dismantle the Panthers — that Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum is the All-Pro corner for the first part of the season.

For those who know ball y’all get this!



1st quarter of the season All Pro Corner…



Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Zyon McCollum — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 25, 2026

McCollum has played quite well this year. He's generally locked down his spot on the field and hasn't been targeted as frequently as other corners, but so far, he has eight passes defended, one interception and 23 solo tackles.

He also has two points — he scooped up a block kick against the Panthers Sunday and took it back to the house, adding to the carnage.

McCollum has played quite well alongside fellow corner Jacob Parrish, but he'll have some stiff competition if he wants to be named an All-Pro. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been playing lights out so far this season, and he nabbed another pick against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland's win on Sunday, and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie has also been strong.

Additionally, some people aren't as high on McCollum. He currently has a PFF grade of 60.8, putting him at 54th in the NFL among his position group.

The Bucs will have to string some more wins together if McCollum wants to be taken seriously among those other names. That started in Carolina, and the Bucs have another opportunity to do it against an NFC South opponent when they face off against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

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