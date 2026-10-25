Overreactions From Buccaneers' Blowout Win Over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win on Sunday to stay alive and keep their season afloat, and boy, did they.

The Bucs absolutely routed the Carolina Panthers, drubbing their division rivals 43-13 on Sunday. The Bucs move to 2-5 on the year, and now, they're not too far off the NFC South lead as they head into Week 8.

Here are our three overreactions from the victory over Carolina:

Zyon McCollum is Playing All-Pro Level Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates during the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay's entire secondary has been excellent so far in 2026 — a rare bright spot for the team. But that unit has been anchored by Zyon McCollum, and week in and week out, he continues to show everyone why.

McCollum has allowed just 9.6 per depth of target attempted, and he got his first interception on Sunday against the Panthers and Bryce Young. He also returned a blocked field goal for two points, giving him a score on the year as well.

McCollum has been a lockdown corner all year, and he had his best game Sunday. He's probably not in All-Pro contention with how bad the Bucs are and his lack of picks, but if he strings together a few more turnovers, he may be impossible to ignore — he's playing to the level right now.

The Buccaneers Are (Somehow) Still in the NFC South Hunt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with running back Bucky Irving (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers still have plenty of struggles, and they're unlikely to make the playoffs with the rough start they've had. But with a win against the Panthers, they are very much still in this division race.

With the win, the Panthers fall to 3-3 and the Bucs stand at 2-5. They're now just 1.5 games out of that division lead, and what's more, they'll also play the Atlanta Falcons at home next week.

If they win that game next week, too? The Bucs will be 3-5 with a shot to contend for the NFC South lead. It seems ridiculous, but with how paltry the entire division has been in 2026, a string of wins together could put the Bucs firmly in sight of the playoffs after a disastrous beginning to the season. Who would have thought?

Bucky Irving is One of the Bucs' Best Players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky Irving proved himself to be an absolute gamechanger once again for the Bucs. In both wins Tampa Bay has had, he's put up a stellar performance, and it's clear he's a major key in what this offense wants to accomplish.

Irving had over 100 yards rushing on the day (and so did Kenny Gainwell, unbelievably). He accounted for two of Tampa Bay's touchdowns, and he was undeniably the X-factor in Tampa Bay's big division win. He had an unbelievable 26 touches on the day, funneling the entire offense through his effort.

He's staked his claim as one of Tampa Bay's best weapons. The Bucs probably shouldn't give him almost 30 touches every game, but they might want to make sure their offensive gameplan revolves around him more often than not.

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