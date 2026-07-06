Buccaneers Miss Out On Major Opportunity In Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done good work to shore up most of their biggest needs this offseason.

They addressed the pass rush with draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. and free agent Al-Quadin Muhammad. They brought on two new starting linebackers in Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter, shored up the depth on the defensive line with pieces like A'Shawn Robinson and DeMonte Capehart and even replaced running back Rachaad White with Kenny Gainwell.

One room the Bucs didn't really address, though, is the outside cornerbacks room. And that's already looking like it might not have been a good idea.

The Bucs drafted nickel cornerback Keionte Scott, who will replace Jacob Parrish at that position in 2026. Because of this, Parrish will now likely play outside, which will technically add a player to the outside room with Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum.

Unfortunately, that room has been hurt quite a bit so far in camp. Morrison has been dealing with a leg injury, and as a result, didn't participate for most of OTAs and all of minicamp. The Bucs brought in two depth signings in free agency in Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall, but both are hurt as well, leaving McCollum, Parrish, Josh Hayes and UDFA Ayden Garnes as the only healthy outside corners.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke about potentially bringing in a veteran to add to the room amid all the injuries it is currently facing. There was one common target for the Bucs brought up quite a bit this offseason, but now, that potential target is officially off the board.

Free Agent CB Rasul Douglas Signs With Commanders

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas is a name that's popped up among other Tampa Bay free agent targets. Douglas, 31, started 13 games for the Miami Dolphins last year and netted 62 combined tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions.

Douglas was one of the cheapest, stoutest options available in free agency for any cornerback-needy team, but as of Monday, he's officially off the board. Douglas is set to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders for $3.8 million, which puts him out of reach for Tampa Bay.

Sources: Free-agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million. Douglas spent last season with the Dolphins, where he started 13 games. A former Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas now returns to the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/GXGnXqoVyI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2026

With Douglas off the board, options are slim for Tampa Bay.

Who Else Could the Bucs Sign?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) leaps to make a catch in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bucs truly want to add a veteran cornerback (and they may not), there are a few still left on the board.

Longtime Buccaneers rival Marshon Lattimore is still on the market, but he might cost a little more than Douglas would — so would Trevon Diggs, who is a free agent after playing with the Packers for the back half of last year. Either way, they are options with proven track records at one point in time.

Cheaper options that are much, much riskier could include players like Tre'Davious White, Jeff Okudah, Adoree' Jackson and Jimmy Ward, among other options. None of those players had a solid season last year as Douglas did in Miami.

At the end of the day, the Buccaneers may simply want to keep hold of their current room and put a lot of trust in Parrish, Morrison and McCollum. Training camp kicks off again on July 28, and we'll get our first look at the room in full pads on Aug. 3.

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