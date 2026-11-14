Buccaneers' Most Outstanding Players at Halfway Point of 2026 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 3-6 after falling short against the Chicago Bears, but head into their bye week at the midway point of the season, just half a game out of first place in the NFC South.

The Bucs have looked better than their record suggests, but despite how well their running game and defense have been, they have struggled to find much of anything in the passing game.

Now, at the midway point of the season, these are the players who are playing outstanding ball and likely the ones who will help lead Tampa Bay to a stronger finish and help reclaim the division title.

CB Zyon McCollum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs gambled by making Zyon McCollum their CB1 this season, and boy, is it paying off in a big way.

McCollum has transformed into a lockdown boundary corner, constantly locking down opposing teams' primary threats on the outside.

McCollum has been relentless in the secondary, ranking third in the league in interceptions (4) and second in the league in passes defended (11). He is also allowing an extremely low passer rating when targeted, allowing only 21 passes to be completed against him through nine games.

RB Bucky Irving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense has struggled, but the running game has been one of the best in the league — and it's been led by Bucky Irving.

Irving has been a terror on the ground after a slow start and finds himself with the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL (825) and sixth-most rushing touchdowns (7).

Irving has had his full talents on display, showcasing efficiency and explosiveness along the way. He is averaging 4.94 yards per carry, more than Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry and James Cook, and he has the fourth-most 20-plus-yard runs with six.

CB Jacob Parrish

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs' secondary has been key to keeping them in games this season, and along with McCollum, Jacob Parrish has been a large reason for the success.

Parrish moved from the nickel spot to the outside this season, and somehow, he has improved as a defender. He has been an elite tackler and has excelled in short-to-intermediate coverage, limiting yards after the catch.

Parrish grades out as one of the most reliable corners in the league, limiting explosive plays and currently leading the NFL in passes defended with 14. He also has two interceptions in his sophomore season.

LB Josiah Trotter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josiah Trotter is a rookie, but he is playing anything like that early in his career. Trotter is playing like a veteran and has been a massive upgrade at the linebacker position.

He has grasped Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme, showcasing a high run-stop win percentage and a low missed-tackle rate when in the box. Talk about gap discipline.

His total tackles have put him in elite company amongst the rest of the league. While his run-stopping has been incredible, he is still developing into a backer who can be better against the pass.

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