Buccaneers Offensive Star Makes NFL Top 100 for 6th Year in a Row

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a down year last year in 2025, starting 6-2 and finishing 2-7 to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

As a result, accolades for last season are scarce. The Bucs would probably like to keep it that way and forget about what happened in 2025, but that doesn't mean that some players still don't deserve to be recognized for their talent heading into 2026.

The NFL's Top 100 list, voted by NFL Players, has been slowly revealing itself over the past few weeks. One Buccaneer has already made the list, as the players voted quarterback Baker Mayfield as the No. 77 player in the NFL.

Now, another Bucs player has made the ranking — and it could be Tampa Bay's last this year.

Left Tackle Tristan Wirfs Makes NFL Top 100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks for wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The players ranked Wirfs No. 52 on the NFL Top 100, making him the second Buccaneer to appear on the list. This is Wirfs' sixth appearance in a row, dating back to 2021.

No. 52 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/L4pmXzAEHt — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2026

The ranking is quite a downfall from last year, when he was ranked No. 28. The 24-spot drop can likely be attributed to his injury struggles in 2025, as he missed four games last year while recovering from an offseason knee surgery and took some time getting back up to speed.

That being said, Wirfs is still a vaunted opponent in the NFL, and plenty of players who face off against him every year had some great things to say about him.

"For somebody to be that big and to move the way that he moves, it just doesn't exist," Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead, in particular, had a lot of praise for Wirfs and his game.

"Obviously, coming out, he's jumping out of pools, he's running in the 4.8 range at 330-plus pounds," Armstead said. "Those physical traits that are even more elite than other NFL players seperates him, and he's become a technician as well, too, he's really honed in on his craft... I think he's getting better and better each year, too."

Wirfs, healthy coming into this season, will begin the journey to improve that No. 52 ranking in 2026. The Bucs report to training camp on July 28.

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