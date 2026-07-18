Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Gets Surprising NFL Trade Value Ranking

Bill Barnwell of ESPN wrote that players on NFL teams are worth first-round picks, and the Buccaneers were included in this experiment.

During the article, Barnwell wrote that franchise cornerstones like Tristan Wirfs, Emeka Egbuka and Rueben Bain Jr. would and should have a very high price tag around the NFL if they were made available.

However, there were a handful of players on the team that Barnwell did not deem worthy of a first-round pick in a potential trade, the most notable player being Baker Mayfield.

Barnwell believed that at least 19 quarterbacks were worthy of a first-round pick, but he did not deem Mayfield worthy of one in a trade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield compared to other Quarterbacks | James Hill

The majority of those selected are former MVP's and recently drafted youngsters. While I agree with most of this assessment, I believe that Mayfield should be worth a first-round pick in a potential trade.

When we look at the last three seasons Mayfield has had with the Buccaneers and compare them to similar quarterbacks who were given a minimum of a single first-round pick trade value, Mayfield compares very well in terms of overall stats and ranks either first or second in many categories.

If the argument is age for Mayfield at 31 years old, it is worth noting that Goff, Prescott and Stafford are all older than Mayfield. If the concern is that Mayfield hasn't "proven it", Mayfield has led his team to the playoffs two of the last three seasons, the same as Goff, and has one more playoff run than Prescott.

If we assume that Mayfield will play another six years at a high level as he has been playing, a franchise quarterback of Mayfield's caliber is absolutely worth a first-round pick.

Mayfield has led Tampa Bay to the playoffs, made multiple Pro Bowls, and has shown that he is a franchise quarterback in the NFL who can play like one of the best in the league.

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