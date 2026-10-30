Buccaneers Reveal Good News and Bad News Before Falcons Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play a crucial game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

With a Carolina Panthers loss on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, the Bucs remain just 1.5 games out of the division lead. If Tampa Bay wins on Sunday against the Falcons, they'll be within half a game of the NFC South crown.

The Bucs lost their game at home to the Falcons last year during the infamous "3rd & 28" scenario, but they beat the Falcons on the road to begin that season. They had a lot of help from their rookie wide receiver that year, but one year later, that wideout won't be available for Tampa Bay during this matchup.

Emeka Egbuka OUT vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Bowles confirmed that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will be out for Sunday.

Egbuka was a big contributor in Tampa Bay's win against the Falcons last year, but he won't be playing in this game. Egbuka suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers and appeared to clear protocol on Thursday, shedding a black non-contact jersey for his regular one, but he wasn't participating at all on Friday.

Egbuka has also been dealing with a foot injury on top of his concussion. Bowles said Friday that Egbuka cleared concussion protocol, but that his foot is still injured.

Tackle Luke Goedeke, meanwhile, was out last week against the Carolina Panthers with a calf injury and he did not participate in the first two days of practice. He did participate in this last day of practice this week, and Bowles said that he has a chance to play on Sunday, which is very encouraging for the Bucs — Goedeke has been an excellent right tackle this season.

If Goedeke can't go, though, Ben Chukwuma will fill in for him instead. Chukwuma filled in for Goedeke against the Panthers last week, and he played well — Bowles praised his effort the following Monday. He'd be up again to replace Goedeke, and if Goedeke cannot go, the team would certainly feel good about his abilities heading into Sunday.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 1 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium Nov. 1. They won't have their star wideout, but they could have one of their best offensive linemen.

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