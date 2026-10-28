Buccaneers Could Be Getting Crucial Defensive Player Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first big win they needed last Sunday when they defeated the Carolina Panthers 43-13. That win put them 1.5 games back from the NFC South lead, and now, they have another key matchup that could put them closer to the lead.

The Bucs face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Raymond James Stadium in another big divisional matchup. If the Bucs win this game and the Panthers drop their Thursday Night Football matchup to the Green Bay Packers, the Bucs will be just 0.5 games out of the NFC South lead.

They'll need every ounce of firepower they can muster to make that happen. And they could be getting a big player back on the defense when they do go to play the Falcons.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Appears to Go Full Contact

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a rib fracture against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. He's since missed three games, and if he were to miss this upcoming one, it would be his fourth game out of the lineup.

That doesn't look like it's going to happen, though. Winfield Jr. participated in practice on Wednesday — he participated last week in a black non-contact jersey, but this week, he's in his regular uniform and looks to be ready to take some hits.

Good news and bad news from Day 1 of practice in Week 8 — Antoine Winfield Jr is in a regular contact jersey and could be ramping up to go, but Emeka Egbuka is in a non-contact jersey and we didn’t see Luke Goedeke out here at all pic.twitter.com/lsS2nqV1ma — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 28, 2026

Winfield is one of the highest-paid defenders in football, playing on a four-year, $84.1 million deal he signed after an All-Pro season in 2023. Winfield has 15 solo tackles and one forced fumble in the four games he has played in Tampa Bay so far.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has been playing in Winfield's stead. Melifonwu has put up six solo tackles in three games.

The Bucs are still dealing with some injuries, however. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is still in concussion protocol and is playing with a black non-contact jersey. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke, who did not play last Sunday against the Panthers, was also not practicing, and linebacker Josiah Trotter did not appear during the practice window on Wednesday.

The Bucs will face off against the Falcons at 1 p.m. on November 1. It will be Michael Penix's first game starting at quarterback in Raymond James Stadium, and Winfield could be a key piece in containing him on Sunday.

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