Buccaneers' Rookie Already Establishing Himself As Major NFL Draft Steal

Regardless of where they went to college, who coached them, or what position they played, the NFL is a massive adjustment for every first-year player.

The intensity, speed, physicality, intelligence and technique of NFL players are world-class, and even if a particular player was utterly dominant at the collegiate level, that doesn't necessarily mean it will translate to the next level. In fact, it often doesn't.

This is largely why the NFL Draft is so unpredictable. Not just in terms of predicting what positions or players teams will select, but also for NFL GMs and front office executives trying to forecast which prospects will continue to ascend at the NFL level and which will not.

With the 2026 NFL season just about at the halfway point, we've now got enough of a sample size to begin reflecting on this year's rookie class, assess how the prospects selected are making out as NFL players, and give credit where it's due.

This is exactly what ESPN sought to do this week when they ranked the top 10 rookies in the NFL so far.

Josiah Trotter Already Considered Top-5 in His Class

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) gets into position during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Located within the ranking behind former Ohio State defenders Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, both of whom occupy the top two spots, and just behind Browns' WR Denzel Boston, who was listed third, you'll find impressive Buccaneers rookie LB Josiah Trotter ranked as the fourth-best rookie of the 2026 draft class, according to ESPN.

With 62 tackles, one sack, and one interception, Trotter has made his impact felt early and often this season, outplaying his veteran LB partner, Alex Anzalone, by a massive margin.

Here's what NFL expert Matt Bowen had to say about the decision to rank Trotter as the fourth-best rookie so far.

"Trotter's play recognition stands out on the tape," Bowen wrote. "He is quick to diagnose against the run, getting eyes on formation keys and pulling guards to make tackles. His 43% run-stop win rate ranks 10th among all linebackers, and he has the physical play style to drop the hammer on contact."

The article also mentioned Trotter's impressive performance in coverage, which is something that was considered a potential knock on him coming out of Missouri as a prospect.

"Plus, Trotter has created some on-the-ball production in coverage, which includes a pick-six on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals," Bowen wrote. "He's an ascending player who can also be schemed as a blitzer in Todd Bowles' defense."

Trotter Was A Draft Day Steal

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For prospects taken outside of the first 32 picks, it usually takes a little extra time to earn the respect of those around the league. These players aren't given the benefit of the doubt or viewed with a biased lens in the same way first-rounders are. This makes Trotter's ranking in the top five all the more impressive, as he was taken with the 46th overall pick.

Some valuable context that should be viewed in a very positive light by Bucs fans is the fact that every other player listed in ESPN's ranking of the top-10 rookies was drafted ahead of Trotter. This means that not only did the Buccaneers draft themselves an exceptional player at a key position, but they got incredible value on that selection.

Considering this is the first season in 15 years where the Buccaneers are playing without Lavonte David manning the middle of their defense, they should count their lucky stars, because it appears as though they may have found a player to take his place.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.