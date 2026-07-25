Buccaneers Rookie Running Back Looks to Play With No Hesitation in 2026
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Recently, I had a chance to sit down with Buccaneers undrafted running back Kadarius Calloway.
We were able to talk on a variety of topics, including Calloway playing with No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at Cal, joining Old Dominion and New Mexico State and his journey to the NFL.
Learning from the Veterans
One major point that we spoke on was how much Calloway has been able to learn at the NFL level while making the leap from college to the NFL and who has been able to help him along the way.
When asked on who he has been learning from since joining the Buccaneers, Calloway gave a large shoutout to the running back room and group there for teaching him to be the best version of himself.
"Yeah, the running back room for sure, and a running back room: Bucky, Kenny, Sean, and Josh. They've always been helping me out. They have me all the way through. And I love them, guys, and I really learn."
The OG Running Backs Coach
Calloway also spoke very highly of longtime Buccaneers running back Skip Peete who has 28 years of experience coaching running backs in the NFL.
"He's like I call him, he's an OG, man. He's seen my game. He's been in the game for a very long time. And I'm trying to be like that, but he's been there for a long time, and I love it. I love listening to him and I love learning new stuff. I pick up the game quick. You know, Coach Skip. He's a good coach. You know, he's a guy that you know a lot of people wish they had me around."
Calloway also expanded on what Peete has been teaching in terms of fundamentals and specifics.
"Oh yeah. It's going to be technique-wise, fundamentals to everything. You know, he's a specific person about, you know, he's very technical with it. You know. So he's a good coach, and he's a good person outside of coaching too."
What To Expect From Calloway?
Finally, Calloway spoke on what Bucs fans should expect from him this upcoming season for 2026.
"They should expect me playing very fast, you know, being speedy, getting quick. You know, not hesitant, and being a team player. So you see me, it is. I'm always a team player, and I celebrate everybody."
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation