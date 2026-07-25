Buccaneers Rookie Running Back Looks to Play With No Hesitation in 2026

Recently, I had a chance to sit down with Buccaneers undrafted running back Kadarius Calloway.

We were able to talk on a variety of topics, including Calloway playing with No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at Cal, joining Old Dominion and New Mexico State and his journey to the NFL.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Learning from the Veterans

One major point that we spoke on was how much Calloway has been able to learn at the NFL level while making the leap from college to the NFL and who has been able to help him along the way.

When asked on who he has been learning from since joining the Buccaneers, Calloway gave a large shoutout to the running back room and group there for teaching him to be the best version of himself.

"Yeah, the running back room for sure, and a running back room: Bucky, Kenny, Sean, and Josh. They've always been helping me out. They have me all the way through. And I love them, guys, and I really learn."

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete (right) talks with line judge referee Jeff Seeman (45) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The OG Running Backs Coach

Calloway also spoke very highly of longtime Buccaneers running back Skip Peete who has 28 years of experience coaching running backs in the NFL.

"He's like I call him, he's an OG, man. He's seen my game. He's been in the game for a very long time. And I'm trying to be like that, but he's been there for a long time, and I love it. I love listening to him and I love learning new stuff. I pick up the game quick. You know, Coach Skip. He's a good coach. You know, he's a guy that you know a lot of people wish they had me around."

Calloway also expanded on what Peete has been teaching in terms of fundamentals and specifics.

"Oh yeah. It's going to be technique-wise, fundamentals to everything. You know, he's a specific person about, you know, he's very technical with it. You know. So he's a good coach, and he's a good person outside of coaching too."

Sep 14, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kadarius Calloway (2) carries the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker DJ Herman (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What To Expect From Calloway?

Finally, Calloway spoke on what Bucs fans should expect from him this upcoming season for 2026.

"They should expect me playing very fast, you know, being speedy, getting quick. You know, not hesitant, and being a team player. So you see me, it is. I'm always a team player, and I celebrate everybody."

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