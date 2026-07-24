Ronde Barber Says The Buccaneers ‘Have A Problem’ If This Happens

Neither side of the ball for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the year that they had hoped for in 2025, and that led to the team missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Bucs made wholesale changes on both sides of the ball to try and turn things around, hiring Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator and getting key roster pieces on defense to fit the new mindset of getting bigger and more physical.

The hope is that these moves will move the needle to get the Bucs back to the playoffs.

However, according to Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber, the team has a big problem on its hands if the defense doesn't live up to what it can be.

Ronde Barber Believes Team Has Big Problem If Defense Doesn't Show Up

In his most recent The Ronde Barber Show for WFLA-TV, Barber and his co-host JB Biunno were discussing which happens first, a top-ten offense or a top-15 defense. Barber wound up choosing the defense, but sent some warnings as well.

“The rebound for our defense would definitely be inside the top-15 [in the NFL],” Barber said.

Barber, along with most of the Bucs' fanbase, would agree that a rebound year would net the Bucs a top-15 defense.

However, Barber went on to explain that there are plenty of question marks across the board on that side of the ball. With so many concerns, it must all come together for that to happen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his insight into the concerns and why they can reach a top-15 ranking on defense, Barber continued by pointing out that if it doesn't work, then the Bucs have a serious problem on their hands.

“If this doesn’t work [defensively], then this team has a problem," Barber said.

What's the Problem?

Reading between the lines of Barber's comments, it appears that he might be alluding to head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles' defenses have failed to live up to his hype as a "defensive guru" in the league over the past few seasons.

So, as pointed out by Barber, another down year by Bowles' defense could result in him no longer being around the organization due to the team not answering the bell.

If the Bucs want to return to the playoffs, and if Bowles wants to retain his title as the head man in Tampa Bay, the defense must be one of the top half of defenses in the league.

If not, then Barber is absolutely right — they have a big problem on their hands.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.