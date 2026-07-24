Two Buccaneers Legends Reuniting For Preseason Game in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has been a part the NFL for 51 years.

Although the franchise experienced losing at a historical rate early on in its tenure, the latter half of the team's existence has been much more fruitful.

Not only have the Bucs won two Super Bowl championships within the last 25 years, but they've also developed a strong arsenal of NFL legends who have graced the organization with their presence over the years, whether that be on the field, the sidelines, or in the broadcast booth.

There is no denying that two of the most prominent figures in Buccaneers history are Jon Gruden and Ronde Barber, who each played a critical role in helping the Bucs secure their first ever Lombardi Trophy back in 2002.

Despite going their separate ways over the years, the Hall of Fame defensive back and his notoriously enthusiastic former head coach are reuniting at Raymond James Stadium once again in a couple of months.

Gruden and Barber Teaming Up to Call Bucs Preseason Game

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers former cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 enshrinee Ronde Barber is introduced at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Barber has been an active member of the Buccaneers' local media conglomerate, covering live games alongside Chris Meyers on the local television broadcast, hosting weekly video breakdowns for the team and providing analysis on the Bucs in many different ways.

Gruden, on the other hand, has seen his stock rise among the younger generation recently as he has been producing content for Barstool Sports over the past year or so. Still as passionate about football as ever and seemingly quite content in his current role, Gruden has expressed a burning desire to be involved in the NFL in some capacity, whether that be coaching or broadcasting, should the opportunity arise.

Well now, he will have his chance, at least for one game.

On Thursday, the team announced that Gruden would be filling in for WFLA-TV's regular play-by-play host, Chris Meyers, who is unavailable because of a scheduling conflict, to call the Bucs' preseason game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on August 22nd in the booth with Barber.

Barber is Excited to Team Up With His Old Coach in The Broadcast Booth

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Ronde Barber, member of the Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023, at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Barber expressed his excitement about the opportunity, and how it came together.

"I've been fortunate to spend the last 14 years calling Buccaneers preseason games with Chris Myers," Barber said. "A conflict in his schedule opened the door to do something a little different in our second preseason game. Rather than go with another traditional play-by-play partner, I jumped at the chance to team up with my Super Bowl-winning coach, Jon Gruden."

Based on his familiarity and history with Gruden, Barber expects the two to mesh very well on TV.

"It's a unique opportunity to share the booth responsibilities with someone who sees the game the way I do and brings incredible passion, insight, and knowledge of the Buccaneers," he said. "I'm looking forward to having some fun with my guy, JG, and hope everyone enjoys the broadcast when the Bucs take on the Chiefs on Saturday, August 22."

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