Buccaneers Sign Running Back and Safety, Waive 2 Players in Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have continued to churn the depth on their roster.

The Bucs have signed Safety Robert McDaniel and running back Barika Kpeenu and waived defensive back Marcus Banks and RB Kadarius Calloway.

Banks spent time on the Bucs roster on and off between 2024 to 2026. He spent the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons on Tampa Bay's practice squad and played multiple positions, including both safety roles and some nickel cornerback. Banks only logged one game played for the team.

Kadarius Calloway signed with the Bucs following the 2026 NFL draft and was a part of the roster throughout all offseason workouts to this point. In his lone preseason game, Calloway logged eight carries for 13 yards with only 1.6 yards per carry.

Jul 24, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders safety Robert McDaniel (47) on day two of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New Big Bodied Safety

McDaniel was an undrafted safety out of Jackson State in 2025 and signed with the Washington Commanders following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent the entirety of last season on the Commanders' practice squad and was signed to a futures deal following the 2025 season. At 6-2, 200-plus pounds, McDaniel gives the Bucs another big-bodied option at the safety position who can battle for a practice squad spot or even a 53-man roster spot.

McDaniel will join a competition that includes J.J. Roberts, Xavier Williams, Rashad Wisdom, Miles Killebrew and Ifeatu Melifonwu, who are all also battling for a roster spot.

North Dakota State Bison running back Barika Kpeenu (8) rushes through the tackle while playing against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 20-Touchdown Running Back

Kpennu spent his entire college career at North Dakota State. Kpennu's best season came in 2025, when he posted 1005 rushing yards on 191 attempts, 20 rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 247 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Kpennu is also a one-time First-team All-MVFC in 2025 and a two-time FCS National Champion in 2021 and 2024.

Kpennu was actually a teammate of Bucs starting offensive guard Cody Mauch from 2021 to 2022. Kpennu joins a battle with Josh Williams for a chance to make the Bucs' practice squad or 53-man roster if the team decides to carry four running backs going into the 2026 season.

Time will tell whether either McDaniel or Kpennu will crack the roster or practice squad going forward. Neither has a great amount of time to make an impact and faces an uphill climb against players who have already established themselves.

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