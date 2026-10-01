Buccaneers Star Receiver is a Surprise Addition to the Injury Report

It has been a struggle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have yet to put a W on the board, and not only that, but guys are starting to drop like flies.

Baker Mayfield is out for several weeks with a thumb injury, and first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. hasn't been effective because he's dealing with a groin injury. Jalen McMillan is also set to miss major time as he deals with a knee injury.

That doesn't even account for Josiah Trotter, or others.

With the Bucs looking for their first win this season against the Green Bay Packers, a surprise player has been added to the injury report.

Chris Godwin a DNP With Ankle Injury

Something to watch — Chris Godwin is a DNP with an ankle injury on our injury report: pic.twitter.com/A4QLxMOQNV — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 30, 2026

Veteran Pro Bowl wideout Chris Godwin was listed on the injury report, dealing with an ankle injury.

The Bucs have known about many of these injuries, or knicks in the case of some, but Godwin popping up on the report was not something that was on our bingo card.

Godwin didn't appear to injure himself in the loss to the Vikings, but it could be something the team wants to monitor and be cautious about. Godwin is second on the team in receptions (10) and receiving yards (111) behind Emeka Egbuka. He is tied for third on the team with one touchdown.

CG14 might be seeing plenty of snaps, but he has yet to see more than four targets in a game. While his veteran presence and sense of stability as a safety valve would be lost, it might not be as big an impact as one would think.

It's likely that this whole thing is precautionary with Godwin and that we see him limited at practice as the week progresses until game day.

Even if Godwin is a go for Sunday, fully expect Egbuka, Hurst and Johnson to get plenty of run as they look to exploit the Packers' secondary.

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