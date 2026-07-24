Buccaneers Starter Receives Brutal Preseason Ranking

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense has all the makings of being one of the top units in the league in 2026.

After exploding in 2024 under Liam Coen, the offense took a step back in 2025 and will be looking to get back to form after hiring Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator.

The Bucs have weapons across the board at wide receiver and running back, but perhaps one area where they lack is at the tight end position.

Cade Otton was re-signed this offseason, but he isn't the highly touted, electrifying tight end that some teams have.

And while Otton has become a solid, trustworthy tight end, it doesn't seem to have moved him up tight end rankings as we enter the new league year.

PFF Ranks Cade Otton As 29th-Best Tight End

According to Pro Football Focus, Otton is the 29th-best tight end in the league.

"Otton was one of the more sure-handed tight ends in the league this past season, dropping just two of his 61 catchable targets. That’s allowed quarterback Baker Mayfield to trust him a lot over the past two seasons, as his 1,172 receiving yards since 2024 are 11th in the NFL."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Otton's Ranking Warranted?

While the ranking makes sense at the onset given Otton's lack of being heavily involved in the offense and in the red zone, there are other tight ends on the list that don't quite have the productivity Otton does that are ranked ahead of him.

Otton could be ranked higher, but it wouldn't be a drastic shift up the board.

Otton has established himself as a trustworthy and reliable option for Baker Mayfield, but with so many mouths to feed at wide receiver with Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and the rest of the skill players, it makes getting the ball to Otton that much more difficult.

Otton's best season came back in 2024 under Coen.

So now, with another Sean McVay disciple at the helm in Zac Robinson, Otton will see his role in the offense expand. And thus, his ranking amongst league tight ends can rise as the season unfolds.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.