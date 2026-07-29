Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Calls Out Former Teammate with Scathing Comments

The 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are beginning training camp, but it's former Bucs from their Super Bowl XXXVII victory who are receiving some headlines.

Those players come in the form of Ring of Honor and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and Keyshawn Johnson.

The feud between the former teammates has been noted extensively since their time together two decades ago, and it doesn't seem to be fizzling out anytime soon, as Johnson appeared on NFL legend Michael Irvin's podcast to take more shots at Sapp.

Keyshawn Johnson Calls Warren Sapp an "A--hole"

"Well, 99, Warren Sapp's an a--hole. He is. That's my guy, but he's an a**hole. He's a grade-A a**hole. Because he just be talking all the time unnecessarily. You shouldn't be threatened by me. Again, what did I do? Besides bring my presence, and because I'm nice to everybody. But he, for some reason, just, you know, the light was too bright coming from New York for him, for me.

"You take some of that shine," Johnson told Irvin. "And he's still a Hall of Famer. I ain't never gonna be a Hall of Famer and don't give a f*ck and don't want to be. But for him, I think it was something deeper. I always tell people I ain't got a problem with him — he got a problem with me."

Sapp and Johnson's Feud Explained

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that Sapp has a one-of-a-kind personality that has more often than not rubbed some people the wrong way, and that includes his former teammate.

Johnson believes that Sapp believed he was bigger than he actually was, as one of the top defensive tackles to ever play the game, even calling the Hall of Famer at one point a locker-room bully.

Sapp has also talked about Johnson in the past, namely referring to Johnson as a player who takes plays off, is lazy, and is more worried about 'me' than 'team'.

And despite Johnson calling Sapp "his guy" when speaking with Irvin, it doesn't seem like that relationship has healed all that much over the years.

While both still respect what the other has accomplished in their careers, the love is not lost between them. And whether or not that relationship will ever fix itself, the two will always be etched in stone together after bringing Tampa its first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

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