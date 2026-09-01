Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Returns at a Position of Need

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of their former Super Bowl champions to shore up some depth in the room.

The Bucs brought back cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the team's practice squad on Monday. Murphy-Bunting was previously drafted by Tampa Bay and played for the Buccaneers from 2019-22 and won Super Bowl 55 with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Murphy-Bunting will serve as secondary depth for the team in 2026 on the practice squad with the ability to be called up to the 53-man roster if necessary further into the regular season.

Sean Murphy-Bunting Re-Joins Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) reacts in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Murphy-Bunting left the Bucs in 2022 and joined the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals afterward. He started 14 games for Tennessee and 15 for the Cardinals, and across his career, he's netted 297 combined tackles, 11 interceptions, 34 passes defended and eight forced fumbles.

Bunting played with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. from 2020-22, but he enters a Bucs team with a largely new secondary since he last played in Tampa Bay. Murphy-Bunting played with Zyon McCollum in 2022, but Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison will be new faces to him in the outside cornerbacks room. Keionte Scott, set to play nickel, will also be in the room with him as a rookie.

General manager Jason Licht spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the team's offseason, and when asked about Murphy-Bunting, he said that both sides were happy to see the reunion happen in Tampa Bay.

"He really wanted to be here, too," Licht said. "He had a lot of opportunities. I went down to talk to coach about it yesterday, and he was obviously all in. He's done some really good things for us, he could be a player to watch for us. He's gonna add to the group and provide a lot of competiton there — that's what you want."

Murphy-Bunting will gear up with the rest of the team to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season, but unless something drastic happens, he likely won't be active for that game as a member of the practice squad.

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