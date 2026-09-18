Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Reveals Big Injury Updates Ahead of Browns Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't start the season the way they wanted, and now, they have to get back on track in their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bucs lost their first matchup to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27 on the road, but they'll head back home to play the Browns in Week 2. The team was mostly healthy in that first game, but there were a few players who didn't participate. So how are those players looking in Week 2?

Tampa Bay will be healthier against Cleveland, and that also means it could get one of its most anticipated starters back in the lineup Sunday.

Is Jalen McMillan Set to Make 2026 Debut vs. Browns?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Friday that wide receiver Jalen McMillan is questionable for Sunday and will be a game-time decision. That being said, McMillan was a full participant in practice throughout the entire week, so things are looking up for him to play on Sunday.

Todd Bowles says that Jacob Parrish and Jalen McMillan are QUESTIONABLE and that both will be a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/QtTKuPFiBH — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 18, 2026

McMillan missed most of 2025 with a neck injury he suffered during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He came back toward the end of the 2025 season, and when he did, he caught 12 passes for 178 yards.

The year before that, though, he caught eight touchdowns, and the Buccaneers are very excited for what he can do in 2026 while being completely healthy. He can stretch the field in a way Tampa Bay's other receivers cannot, so he could add a new dimension to the offense that Tampa Bay was missing in Week 1 vs. the Bengals if he's able to go.

Additionally, Bowles revealed that defensive backs Miles Killebrew and Jacob Parrish will also be game-time decisions and questionable for the game. Parrish suffered a back sprain against the Bengals and has participated in practice all week in a limited manner. Killebrew suffered a concussion against the Bengals and still needs to be cleared by a medical professional to play, but if he is, Bowles said he should be able to go.

The Bucs will face off against the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 at home in Raymond James Stadium.

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