Buccaneers vs. Bengals: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

We're officially back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play regular-season football on Sunday, and it should prove to be a tough matchup.

The Bucs will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road to kick off the season. It's the fifth time the Bucs have kicked off the season on the road since 2020, and the Bucs haven't lost their Week 1 matchup since that same year. Head coach Todd Bowles may be 4-0 with the Bucs in Week 1, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor often starts slow and is 2-5 in Week 1.

If you're looking to catch the action on Sunday for Tampa Bay's first game, you can tune in a few different ways:

TV Channel

The game will be televised on FOX. The game will be televised in most of Florida, except for Miami and West Palm Beach, which will instead play the Atlanta Falcons' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will also be televised in the very southernmost part of Georgia.

Livestream

The game can be streamed on the FOX Sports app while logged in with your television provider or through NFL+ if you are in the market for the game. If you are out of market, you can watch the game through NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

If you're in Tampa Bay, you can listen to the game on the radio on WXTB 97.9 FM, the Bucs' flagship station. Tony Castricone will deliver the play-by-play, while Dave Moore will provide color commentary and Jay Recher will report from the sideline. You can also stream the audio from Buccaneers.com if you're in market.

If you prefer Spanish as your listening language, the game will be played over the radio on 1150 AM, 1590 AM, 96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 94.9 FM, 102.1 FM and 103.9 FM. Carlos Bohorquez will provide play-by-play duties, while Martin Grammatica will handle color commentary and Santiago Grammatica will serve as the sideline reporter.

If you are outside of the Tampa Bay Area but still in Florida, check here to see which radio station you can listen to the game on.

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