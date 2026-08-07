Bucs' David Walker Drawing Attention in Training Camp After Missing Entire Rookie Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker David Walker may have come from a small, FCS-level football program, but he produced at such a high level that the organization took a chance on him with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker was impressing early ahead of his rookie season, but that was unfortunately cut short after he suffered a torn ACL during offseason practices.

Walker went on to spend his entire first year in the league rehabbing and has now picked up right where he left off, showcasing his athleticism and proving that he will be a key piece of the Bucs' pass rush this upcoming season.

David Walker Gets Major Praise From Coaches, Teammates After ACL Tear

When talking with the media about what he has seen from Walker thus far in camp, head coach Todd Bowles gave glowing reviews.

"Just his energy and his athleticism [have] showed up. We didn’t get to see him in pads last year, but to see him out there and the way he moves. He moves like an inside [linebacker], but he plays outside [linebacker] and he [has] great power. To see him out there playing fast and not worried about his knee is great," Bowles said.

All of what Bowles mentioned has been on full display in training camp, and it appears that Walker will have some major say in the number of snaps he sees this upcoming year.

Walker hasn't looked to have lost a step since before his ACL injury, which bodes well for how productive he will be following the injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while Bowles gave his honest assessment of Walker, fellow outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad gave his initial impressions on the young pass rusher.

“He has a motor," Muhammad said. "The good ones, as far as [defensive] linemen and pass rushers, and all that good stuff, they play with a motor, and he plays with a motor. For his size, he knows who he is and the things that he [does], he [does] well. He’s been having a [great] camp, so it’s impressive.”

Being highlighted as one of the standouts in camp is great, but the hope is that Walker will be able to transfer that to live action.

With Tampa Bay getting ready for joint practices with the New York Jets this upcoming week before their preseason opener, we will finally get to see what Walker can bring to the table.

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