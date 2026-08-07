Bucs Rookie Josiah Trotter Receives Early Praise From Coaches and Teammates

An SEC standout at Missouri and the son of an NFL Hall of Famer, Josiah Trotter is looking to make his presence known as he enters his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs took Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the expectation that he can be an immediate contributor in the linebacker room after losing Lavonte David to retirement.

And from what we have seen thus far in training camp, it appears that Trotter is setting himself up for a majorly successful career. And his fellow teammates and coaches seem to agree.

Todd Bowles, Al-Quadin Muhammad Praise Josiah Trotter

“Yeah, he’s been coming along great. We knew his impact would be felt once we got in pads," Bowles said about the early comfort Trotter has been showing. "That’s kind of what we saw in college. He makes his presence felt. He’s really picking up the scheme really well and understanding what he can do to cheat to make plays within it.”

It's a great sign that Trotter is picking things up relatively quickly as a rookie, especially in a complicated defense that is run by Bowles.

Trotter has been making plays all over the field in training camp, showing off a knack for getting into the backfield as a blitzer, high energy and physicality.

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Bowles isn't the only one seeing the impact he is making early.

"He’s different. I think he’s going to have an amazing year," Bucs outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad said about what Trotter brings to the defense. "Those are the types of guys you want on your team, to be able to play with that mentality that he plays with. He’s going to be a good one.”

It's still unknown whether or not Trotter will take away the starting linebacker spot from SirVocea Dennis next to Alex Anzalone.

However, if he can continue showing out the way he is while developing into a LB who can also cover in space, then there shouldn't be a question as to who should start in that spot.

The Buccaneers paid major attention to turning around their defense this offseason, and Trotter looks to be a key cog in that. If the group can come together and play as a unit with the goal of being one of the top defenses in the league, then the Bucs will find themselves in a great position to return to the playoffs.

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