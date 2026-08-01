The 3 Most Important Things Todd Bowles Said From Bucs Training Camp (So Far)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone through their first three days of training camp. They're off Saturday, but they'll be right back to it on Sunday.

Head coach Todd Bowles speaks after every day of camp, so he's already had a lot to say as Tampa Bay has gone through its first few camps. He's spoken on a number of things, but he's had a few important soundbites as camp continues.

Here are the three most important things Bowles has said during training camp (so far):

New Tactics for Injury Prevention?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some trouble with injuries last year. Bowles told media at camp that the team is already taking some early steps to counteract those injuries, starting with rescheduling team lifts and spacing out special teams to give certain players a break.

"From a treatment standpoint and a lifting standpoint on the inside, we have changed some things around," Bowles said. "Obviously, from a special teams standpoint, we sprinkle them out throughout practice [to] try to give the linemen more rest and do those type of things, and the lifting times have changed. So, we've changed quite a few things around trying to make sure we're doing the right things to stay healthy."

Injuries are inevitable — left tackle Tristan Wirfs and cornerback Benjamin Morrison are currently dealing with them — but perhaps they can be prevented with proper care. Will these new changes help? We'll have to see as camp continues.

How Has Zac Robinson Looked?

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many wondered how offensive coordinator Zac Robinson would be coming along after coming to Tampa Bay this offseason. Robinson is an experienced coordinator who has called plays before with the Atlanta Falcons, and that was appealing to the Bucs.

Bowles is impressed so far. And he says his players are also impressed with how precise he is with his formations.

"It's been great. He's been great since he's come in here. He's very detailed and he's very precise on the things he likes to do," Bowles said. "Offensively, you can see the guys and hear them talking about it. It's the most precise, from a formation standpoint, that they said they've had since they've been here. So just getting day-by-day and getting everything down, I think we've made leaps and bounds from the spring just from a formation standpoint, today, as far as getting lined up. That always helps."

Robinson is still installing his offense during training camp, so things could look even more complex as it goes on. One thing is for sure, though: everyone around him seems impressed.

Who Has Been the Standout of Camp So Far?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Bowles is likely impressed with a number of players who could be seen as a camp standout so far over these first three days.

The player he said has had the best three days from a "mental and physical" standpoint — and the best spring, too — is safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

"Winfield probably had the best spring and, so far, [the best] three days of anybody from a mental and physical standpoint, even though the action is not coming to him. Him understanding where he needs to be to anticipate plays and take things away and make them go away without the ball coming, I think has been outstanding. He's always looking for ways to get better where he can make a play, and so he's kind of dissecting the defense inside out to how he can help himself. I think that's outstanding."

Winfield is looking to get back to where he was in 2023, when he was a First Team All-Pro. With the ability to play closer to the ball and to mix up his positioning with Tampa Bay's added free agents, he might be able to do just that in 2026.

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