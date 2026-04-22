Bucs Linked To First Round Trade In NFL Draft Prediction

The NFL Draft has arrived, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must make sure they hit on the majority of their picks. Last season was a disappointment, and to be fair, it's almost completely unlikely that a collapse such as the one suffered last season happens again.

With that said, general manager Jason Licht and his staff must do everything in their power to elevate the roster by filling needs as well as paying attention to areas that need improved depth, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

Licht and company are in a precarious spot with the 15th overall pick in the first round, and many fans and pundits have clamored for them to trade back later in the first round and acquire more draft capital. That notion could become a reality, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Bucs Looking to Trade Back

"Mark the Buccaneers down as another team looking to move down on Thursday night, from their perch at No. 15. And I think they’re positioned to pull it off," Breer wrote.

It makes sense as to why the Bucs would be looking to move down in the draft, and other needs like linebacker and cornerback aren't positions of high value in that area of the first round.

With that in mind, it would make sense for Licht to acquire more capital in this year's draft to help with depth while also acquiring a player of equal caliber later in the first round that they could get with No. 15. But how would they do that with few premium positions being looked at early in the draft?

A Run of OL Could Help

"Behind them, you have the Lions at 17, Panthers at 19, Steelers at 21, Eagles at 23, Browns at 24 and Bears at 25 as teams that might need tackle help," Breer elaborated. "And with a run on the position potentially looming over that alley of picks, the Bucs could give someone the opportunity to jump the line. Which, I think, is something to keep an eye on as we draw closer."

This would be the best-case scenario for the Bucs. It was initially thought that they would likely find themselves stuck at 15, but it appears that their options have opened up a bit with Breer's recent report.

If any of those teams see it fit to move up to snag one of the better offensive linemen in the draft, Licht and the Bucs should jump at the opportunity as long as the return fits. With more picks in hand, Tampa Bay will be able to net more players while also making sure it is getting the best value when it comes to where it's making its selections.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.