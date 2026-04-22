One Thing the Bucs Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the NFL Draft

There are many areas that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must attack in the NFL Draft. They have holes at starting positions, but more glaringly, they will be tasked with raising the floor and re-finding the depth that made them one of the best contenders in the league not all that long ago.

What also made those teams of the early 2020s great was a vaunted defense that opposing offenses hated to play against.

The Buccaneers have lacked that in recent seasons, and not for a lack of trying, but rather the inability to hit on draft picks and their free agent acquisitions. While any one position can be pointed toward as the issue, it begins up front for the Bucs, and that is exactly why they cannot afford to miss on a productive edge rusher (or two) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Failing to Capitalize on an Edge Rusher

For years, Todd Bowles' defenses have been able to manufacture pressure through exotic blitzes and by drawing double teams with Vita Vea up the middle, but that is no longer the case. Offenses have figured out Bowles' scheme thanks to not having a one-on-one winner on the outside who can finish once in the backfield.

The Bucs have taken edges in the past in the NFL Draft — see Joe Tryon-Shoyinka — to try and help curb some of that, but it has come to no avail. Players like JTS and free agents like Haason Reddick have left the Bucs defense needing more.

Without guaranteed pressure from the outside, the Bucs' secondary and linebackers have had to hang in coverage longer, which has resulted in splash plays and missed assignments, further cementing the case that it begins up front.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs have once again tried to improve this area this offseason by signing Al-Quadin Muhammad, but there is no guarantee that he will solve the issues, and Tampa Bay can't afford another "serviceable" player at edge when they need a "dominant" one.

Fortunately for Bowles and the Bucs, the 2026 NFL Draft is deep at the edge position, which could allow them to not only get one, but two of its premier players at the position. They should have plenty of available options with the 15th overall pick, but they could also net further draft capital along with a top pass rusher later in the first round if they can find a trade partner to move back.

There is plenty going against the Buccaneers as they gear up for the 2026 season, but what they can't afford to do is be complacent when it comes to attacking opposing offenses and the quarterback. Shoring up that area and getting Yaya Diaby a legit running mate should be well above every other "need" on their big board.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.