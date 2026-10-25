Bucs Tabbed As Sellers at Trade Deadline if They Drop to 1-6

The 2026 season has not gone the way that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had hoped.

They have limped to a 1-6 record and there are no real signs that they might turn things around.

The defense has played up to par thus far, but the real issues have been on the offensive side of the ball.

If the Bucs want to remain relevant in the NFC South race to make the playoffs, the first step would be coming away with a victory against the Carolina Panthers.

If they are unable to do so, it appears that they will become sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline in November.

Bucs Vaulted Into Seller Status If They Drop to 1-6

"Bucs still in NFC South hunt, but a loss Sunday would put them at 1-6," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted on X. "If that happens, some in league expect TB to entertain seller mode at that point."

Dropping to 1-6 would be detrimental for Tampa Bay, taking the wind out of the sails that are already barely flapping.

If they indeed do drop to 1-6, it's hard to disagree with Fowler's expectations of them becoming sellers at the trade deadline.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs' top players have not lived up to their potential or contracts, so being able to dump some of them in order to acquire young, developmental players and/or future draft capital could be the move given a lost season.

While the season wouldn't necessarily be lost at 1-6, the writing would be on the wall that there is little hope of coming away with a successful season.

With Todd Bowles' seat scorching hot, the Bucs staff could look completely different come the offseason. And in turn, the roster turnover could be pretty heavy, so why not go ahead and get a head start?

Tampa has some young pieces to build around, but if they are to lose and become sellers, names like Chris Godwin, Vita Vea, Yaya Diaby, Antoine Winfield Jr., and potentially others will be at the forefront of who could be dealt.

Taking on dead cap money from some of these guys if they were to be traded would be tough, but at this point, it could be seen as the right move as the Bucs look to rebuild a roster that has become stale in certain areas.

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