The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary was middle of the pack last season and will be looking to improve in this area in 2026 despite a lack of depth and the departure of Jamel Dean.

Tampa Bay got younger in this department but didn't make any major moves this offseason to supplement the pieces they already had in the room, other than drafting Keionte Scott out of Miami.

With Scott potentially slated to take over the nickel duties on defense, that would mean that Jacob Parrish would be moved to the outside for the Bucs.

And while it's unknown exactly which direction Todd Bowles will want to go with the secondary, Bucs safety Tykee Smith believes that Parrish will have an excellent sophomore campaign.

Tykee Smith High on Jacob Parrish

“I think Jacob Parrish is going to have a really big year for us," Smith said during his media availability following training camp practice.

Smith is most definitely excited for what Parrish will be able to bring to the defense after a solid outing in his rookie season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parrish played in all 17 games for Tampa Bay, starting five games on his way to 76 tackles (seven for loss), seven passes defended, three quarterback hits, two interceptions and two sacks.

His rookie season was strong, but now more will be asked of the young corner.

Parrish Will Need To Step Up To The Plate

It's not a given that the aforementioned Scott will take over nickel duties, as Parrish has played at the spot for the majority of training camp thus far, but it does seem as if this is the plan since no other moves were made this offseason.

If that is the move, then Parrish will join Zyon McCollum and fellow second-year corner Benjamin Morrison as the outside corners.

If the Buccaneers want to return as having one of the best defenses in the league, Morrison must stay healthy, McCollum must be more consistent and Parrish will have to show that he can play with the best of them outside rather than inside.

If all these things come together, and if Parrish can replicate his production and then some through the grueling NFL schedule, then the Bucs' secondary will not only bounce back, but could position the team well for a deep postseason run.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.