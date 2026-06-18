David Walker is Healthy and Ready to Go for the Buccaneers in 2026

When we talk about all of the different additions to the Bucs that have been made at pass rusher with Al-Quadin Muhammad, Rueben Bain Jr. and other additions in the front seven, it's easy for a player like Walker to get lost in the shuffle and become overlooked.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walker's Injured Rookie Season

Walker was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and there was a good amount of buzz around him as to what he could do in his rookie season for the Buccaneers as a rotational piece with upside to one day be a starter for the Bucs defense.

Walker tore his ACL and was placed on the injured reserve by the Buccaneers on July 28th of 2025. This means that Walker never really got a chance to showcase what he could be for the Buccaneers in his rookie season.

Now, Walker has said that he is healthier and ready for the upcoming season. We've also heard praise from General Manager Jason Licht in recent months about essentially having an "extra draft pick" with Walker returning from his major injury. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has also mentioned in recent practices that Walker is looking more and more like the player they thought he would be coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Remember What Walker Did In College

It is important to remember how good David Walker was in college. During his three seasons at Central Arkansas, Walker posted 34 games played, 191 combined tackles, 114 solo tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, eight passes deflected and six forced fumbles. He also won the Buck Buchanan Award in his senior season at college and was a first-team FCS All-American in the same year.

Now, with the additions that have been made in the offseason for the Buccaneers, there is going to be much less pressure on Walker to perform right away, and he can continue to get healthy and carve out a role for himself going forward.

Walker will factor in as hopefully a strong rotational piece to an improved outside linebacker room, with Yaya Diaby, Bain Jr. and Muhammad likely being the rotational starters, and Walker, along with Anthony Nelson, being the top backups going forward.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.