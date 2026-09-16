Don't Overreact, But the Buccaneers' Offense Looks Promising

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just like their fans, were thoroughly disappointed with how things turned out in their first game of the 2026 season.

Despite the defense holding arguably the best receiver in the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase, to two receptions for 12 yards on the day, the Bucs offense just couldn't get out of their own way and ultimately lost 33-27 to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping to 0-1 on the young season.

The story of Week 1 for the Bucs was Baker Mayfield being responsible for three fumbles lost in the game just on his own, while Bucky Irving also lost a fumble, providing the Bengals with four free possessions — each of which led to points for the home team.

With such a catastrophe taking place in the turnover department, it's difficult to properly evaluate the performance of the offense as a whole. On the surface, the Buccaneers' (but especially Baker Mayfield's) failure to take care of the football was obviously the key culprit in the final result.

Fumbles Rightfully Overshadowed The Positives

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fumbles the ball as he runs in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you look beyond just the turnovers, though, there were plenty of positives that could be taken away from Zac Robinson's debut calling the offense for the Buccaneers.

Every offensive possession for the Buccaneers that did not end in a turnover resulted in either a field goal or a touchdown. The Bucs did not punt the football a single time. Considering the fact that the Buccaneers turned the ball over at an outrageous clip, they moved the ball with great efficiency and somehow still managed to put up 27 points and lose by less than a touchdown.

As Ian Hartitz of Rotowire noted on X on Tuesday, Tampa Bay was one of just three offenses in the entire league to finish Week 1 ranked top-10 in success rate on both drop backs and rushes.

And although the final result is not what he wanted, Robinson had his fingerprints all over this football game, with the stats showing a pretty drastic change in philosophy compared to how the offense operated under Josh Grizzard last season. The Buccaneers used pre-snap motion at the second-highest clip in the league in Week 1, and were also second in the league in play action rate on dropbacks, which is a significant increase from last season where they finished 29th.

Promising first week for Zac Robinson - Buccaneers:



-No. 2 in pre-snap shift/motion (8th in 2025)

-No. 2 in play-action rate on dropbacks (29th in 2025)

-Joined SF + JAX as only offenses top-10 in success rate on dropbacks and rushes



Just don't lose 4 fumbles per game, ya know? — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 15, 2026

Reasons for Hope Moving Forward

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates with teammates including Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs after the team scored a touchdown during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond the noted catastrophic mishaps he was responsible for, Mayfield actually played pretty efficiently otherwise. Despite an egregious drop from Cade Otton early in the game, Mayfield still finished 23/28 passing, which is good for a completion percentage of 82.1%. He also added five carries for 30 yards on the ground, keeping the defense on their toes throughout the game with the threat he presents as a scrambler.

Even more interesting is that the Bucs offense managed to move the football and put points on the board despite one of the worst performances we've ever seen from this starting offensive line group when everyone was in the lineup, which was the case on Sunday.

Not only is it unlikely that Mayfield will lose multiple fumbles in a game again this season, but it would be downright shocking if we don't see a major bounceback from the Buccaneers' offensive line moving forward. A regression to the mean, if you will.

Mayfield will need to take care of the football in order for the Buccaneers to have any semblance of success this season — no one is disputing that. However, based on the limited sample we have of the Bucs offense so far under Robinson, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what this offense could accomplish this season.

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