Week 1 Overreactions From Buccaneers' 33-27 Loss to Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals didn't quite go to plan.

Head coach Todd Bowles dropped his first-ever Week 1 game as head coach of the Bucs, losing out to the Bengals 33-27. The game wasn't quite as close as the scoreline would indicate, and the Bucs spent a good portion of the game committing numerous self-inflicted mistakes to start the year off with a loss.

The Bucs are 0-1, and there are 16 games left to play in the regular season. There's plenty of time to change things around and fix a few things, but in the meantime, here are some overreactions we have in the immediate aftermath of Tampa Bay's first game of the year:

Baker Mayfield's Turnover Problem Shows No Signs of Slowing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield came into this game leading the NFL in fumbles since 2023, with 32. That number increased to 34 on Sunday, when he fumbled an astonishing three times — the first of which went back the other way for a scoop-and-score by the Bengals.

The Bucs paid Mayfield $165 million over three years on an extension this offseason because they believed in him as their quarterback, and this was not the best first showing to prove them right. Mayfield has lived and died by extending plays to make something happen, but it's come back to bite him plenty, and it did in a big way on Sunday.

It's early, of course. But the Bucs and general manager Jason Licht gambled on Mayfield being able to rein in these negative aspects of his game, and it seems like he isn't doing that at all to start the season off.

Defense Looks... the Same

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers' defense has struggled in various ways over head coach Todd Bowles' tenure. They've been somewhat infamous for miscommunications across the squad, giving up short-yardage plays far off the ball and a distinct lack of pass rush.

Unfortunately, all of that showed itself yet again on Sunday. Joe Burrow had a long, extended time in the pocket, the Bengals tore up Tampa Bay's defense in the short game and the miscommunications were very apparent, including on the Bengals' second drive when three Bucs defensive backs appeared confused after TE Mike Geisicki scored on a slant route.

The Buccaneers were hoping all of these things would be fixed this season. There is still time to fix those things, but the outlook isn't great after years and years of the very same issues before this Week 1 game.

Offensive Execution is Very Rough

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are getting used to Zac Robinson as their new offensive playcaller, and those growing pains are very apparent already.

Plays came in quite late all game (even after a communication issue was seemingly fixed). There were a few false starts and delays of game across the day as well, slowing down the offense and making things a lot harder than they needed to be.

There's time to fix this, but the Bucs have already had a ton of time during the offseason to learn Robinson's offense and avoid miscues. The shaky offense on Sunday doesn't do much to alleviate any concerns that these miscues could continue into the first frame of the season.

Bucky Irving Looks Back to Normal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) scores a touchdown during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a more pleasant note, Bucs running back Bucky Irving had a tough time last year battling a shoulder injury. There were concerns he wouldn't come back the same in 2026, but he seems to have put that to bed on Sunday.

Irving was a focal point of the offense. He finished the game with a rushing touchdown and was heavily involved in the passing game, catching seven passes and averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He was a rare bright spot on the offense and he seemed to take a significant snap load rather well over the course of the game.

His fellow running back, Kenny Gainwell, didn't amaze on Sunday, but Irving looks as if he could be back to his old self this season.

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