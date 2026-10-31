How Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Seperated Himself in the NFL This Month

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two games. In those two games they won, there was a common denominator.

Running back Bucky Irving didn't get to do much in 2025, as he was injured early in the season and came back late while he was recovering. This year, though, he's played in every game, and he's made his presence known in more ways than one.

The Bucs have won twice in October, and during this month, Irving has been the reason why. He's had some huge games, and as it turns out, he's separated himself from the rest of the NFL in a big way.

Bucky Irving Leads NFL in Rushing Yards for October

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) reacts during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irving put up 378 rushing yards in the month of October. That's the most in the league among any player in that same time frame.

Irving has 21 more rushing yards than the next-highest player, New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, at 357. Rounding out the list are Carolina Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard (356), Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (355), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (345) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (341).

The brunt of these rushing yards came in two games for Irving. Irving exploded against the Dallas Cowboys, running for 165 yards on 21 attempts. He also went wild against the Panthers, scampering for 106 yards on 24 attempts.

So far this season, Irving has put up 558 rushing yards for 4.7 yards per carry. He also has four touchdowns on the ground this year.

The Bucs paired Irving up with Kenny Gainwell this offseason in free agency with the expectation that Gainwell would get some significant looks, but so far, Irving has gotten the brunt of the work in Zac Robinson's offense. Given that he's been one of the best running backs in football this year, it's unlikely that Irving will see some reduced carries anytime soon.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, so it will be hard for Irving to get going — but he's proven this year that he can make it happen at any moment.

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