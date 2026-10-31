Falcons vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face each other in a pivotal game in the NFC South in Week 8. If the Falcons win, they'll be in a great spot atop the division, while if the Buccaneers win, they'll take another big step in erasing the 0-4 hole they dug themselves into at the start of the season.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 8 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my three favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucky Irving OVER 2.5 Receptions (+101)

Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 231.5 Pass Yards (-112)

Baker Mayfield Anytime Touchdown (+550)

Bucky Irving OVER 2.5 Receptions (+101)

Bucky Irving to haul in at least three receptions is my No. 2 ranked play in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

The Falcons' defense has allowed plenty of receptions to opposing running backs this season, as defending the flats has been a struggle for them. They have allowed 43 receptions to the position in 2026, which is the second most in the NFL. Bucky Irving of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is averaging 2.6 receptions per game this season, so I love that we can bet on him to haul in three receptions at plus-money.

Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 231.5 Pass Yards (-112)

Coming in at my No. 9 player prop for Week 8 is Michael Penix Jr. to go under his passing yards total:

The Buccaneers' secondary has been fantastic this season, ranking second in opponent dropback EPA and eighth in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to a tough game for Michael Penix Jr., so it may be smart for the Falcons to stick to their running game on Sunday. He has failed to surpass 231.5 passing yards in three of his five starts so far this season.

Baker Mayfield Anytime Touchdown (+550)

Baker Mayfield is still recovering from his thumb injury, but that doesn't affect his ability to run. He has already rushed 12 times for 66 yards and a touchdown this season. If he can't find any of his receivers downfield, or if his thumb starts causing him some issues, I wouldn't be surprised to see him take off and try to score himself when the Buccaneers get close to the goal line.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.