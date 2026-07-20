All the talk around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is about quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract talks. Mayfield is playing on the last year of his current deal, but he wants an extension and has given the Bucs until the start of training camp to get it done with him.

He isn't the only player in this same situation, though.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, one of the team's longest-tenured members, wants the same thing. Vea is playing on the last year of an extension he signed in 2022, and now, he's "held in" at mandatory minicamp in hopes of getting an extension. It's currently unknown what he plans to do for training camp.

Vea has been watching the market, and the market always moves. Tennessee Titans standout Jeffrey Simmons recently reset the DT market, and now, another DT has gotten paid on an extension.

Here's what that new extension in Vea's position group could mean for him and the Buccaneers going forward:

Does Devonte Wyatt Set a Benchmark?

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the game against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the Green Bay Packers and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt recently reached an agreement on a new deal on a three-year, $57 million contract extension with a $20 million signing bonus on top.

Sources: The #Packers and DT Devonte Wyatt have agreed to a 3-year, $57M contract extension with a $20M signing bonus.



The former Georgia star and first-round pick has improved year-over-year and Green Bay views him as a key part of its future with a deal negotiated by… pic.twitter.com/MT7na6wuSX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 20, 2026

That amounts to $19 million a year and makes Wyatt the 14th highest-paid DT in football. Vea is currently making $17,750,000 a year on his current deal and is the 15th-highest-paid DT in football.

Vea is worth around $27.8 million APY, per Spotrac. Wyatt played in just 10 games last year due to a fractured fibula, much less than Vea's 17, and he only had half a sack less than Vea (4.5 to 4.0) and one less solo tackle (16 to 15). But those stats do not tell the full story, and Wyatt's deal might not affect Vea's deal much at all.

Vea is a nose tackle, excellent in stuffing the run and filling space. Wyatt is a three-technique defensive tackle who plays off center, so he has more room to produce bigger numbers. Vea is arguably much more valuable, as his play and ability to command attention trickles down to the rest of the offensive line.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Vea will almost certainly be looking for north of $20 million at least for his next deal, so he'll want much more than Wyatt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL is Dexter Lawrence, who signed a $28 million APY deal with the Bengals this offseason. Lawrence is 28, though, and Vea is 31 this season — there are only three DTs in the top 14 highest-paid that are over 30.

Overall, Wyatt probably isn't a benchmark for Vea. He's only getting paid marginally more and plays a different position on the defensive line, so it isn't entirely comparable. Wyatt is 28, however, so the amount of money he got given his age might be something to pay attention to.

Vea is supposed to report to training camp on July 28 with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What he'll do when he gets there, however, remains to be seen.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.