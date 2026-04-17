Mike Evans Addresses Fights With Marshon Lattimore In Buccaneers-Saints Rivalry

It truly is the end of an era in the NFL — Mike Evans no longer plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Marshon Lattimore no longer plays for the New Orleans Saints.

Evans and Lattimore were notorious for their frequent duels when the Bucs would play the Saints twice a year, with multiple scrums breaking out between the wide receiver and the cornerback. It's arguably one of the things Evans is most known for outside of his 1,000-yard receiving streak, with many fans paying close attention when the two would face each other.

Now, Evans is a 49er, having moved on from Tampa Bay in free agency for a new challenge in San Francisco. But that doesn't mean people aren't still curious about the pair's legendary feud, and one of those people is his new teammate, linebacker Fred Warner. Warner hosted Evans on his G.O.A.T Farm Sports podcast, and he couldn't resist asking Evans about his rivalry with Lattimore.

Mike Evans talks infamous Marshon Lattimore rivalry

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Marcus Maye (6) get into a penalty with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Evans first started by talking about the Bucs' rivalry with the Saints in general. He mentioned that when the Saints were a very good football team during the late 2010s and early 2020s, they'd were very cocky with the way they played and would relentlessly chirp if they were ahead.

"I don't know, man. Just every time we played them boys," Evans said. "They were a really good team, but they were also kind of cocky with it. So they're going to talk trash, and especially when they're up on you, they're really going to talk crazy. And they had swag about them, too."

Evans then specifically spoke on Lattimore. The two have gotten in some notable scraps when Evans played for the Bucs and Lattimore played for the Saints, with Evans being suspended both in 2017 and in 2020 for different after-play scuffles with him. Evans acknowledged one of those incidents (likely the first one in 2017), but he made sure to give Lattimore his respect and acknowledge how good he was as a player.

"He's a tough player. He's physical. So that's how it happens. Obviously, I cheap-shotted him the one time, and they play it over every single time we played them. But at the end of the day, man, he's had an awesome career and we had some great battles."

As it stands, Evans and Lattimore won't meet up in 2026 — Evans is now with the 49ers, and Lattimore is a free agent who hasn't been picked up by anybody. That could change later on in the year, but for now, there won't be another chapter in the storied rivalry that started in Tampa Bay.

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