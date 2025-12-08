Buccaneers in serious danger in NFC South after brutal Saints loss

How things can change.

Five weeks ago, the Buccaneers were on bye with a 6-2 record atop the NFC South and seemingly with no challengers in sight. Now, the Bucs are 7-6, having won just twice in their last seven games, and they find themselves neck-and-neck with the Carolina Panthers, a division rival who shares the same record.

With a just a few games remaining, both teams will play each other twice — here's what the NFC South currently looks like after Week 14:

Buccaneers could lose NFC South soon if they don't get better fast

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Home Away Strk Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 6 0 .538 299 325 3-3 4-3 L1 Carolina Panthers 7 6 0 .538 247 297 4-2 3-4 W1 Atlanta Falcons 4 9 0 .308 252 313 2-4 2-5 L2 New Orleans Saints 3 10 0 .231 206 315 1-5 2-5 W1

The Buccaneers dropped a game they definitely should have won to the New Orleans Saints, 24-20, dropping them down to 7-6 — the same record held by the Carolina Panthers, who had their bye week in Week 14. The Atlanta Falcons had the unfortunate luck to run into the Seattle Seahawks, getting blown out by them 37-9.

Now, the NFC South is in jeopardy for the Bucs. They have to win their upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons — if they don't, and the Panthers beat the Saints that following Sunday, the Panthers can win the division outright and essentially knock the Bucs out of the playoffs in Week 16 at home. Likewise, should the Bucs beat the Falcons and the Saints beat the Panthers, the Buccaneers can clinch the playoffs themselves.

The Bucs have their crucial game against the Falcons on Thursday at 8:15 p.m., while the Panthers will play the Saints in New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. The Buccaneers also play the Panthers in Week 18, too, so these next few games could detirmine the trajectory of the NFC South — and it might just come all the way down to the wire during the last week of the regular season.

