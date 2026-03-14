The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a lot of needs to address this offseason, and they still have plenty left as free agency quiets down and the NFL Draft approaches. One of the underrated moves the team had to make was bringing in a backup quarterback for Baker Mayfield, as 2025's backup, Teddy Bridgewater, headed back up north to play for the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Tampa Bay's solution came in former Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning, who comes to the team after some solid starts with the Bengals in lieu of Joe Burrow. Browning is a strong backup option who should make the Buccaneers feel better if Mayfield were to get injured, but according to a new report, Tampa Bay was also thinking about adding a former top-five pick to the quarterback room.

According to reporter Evan Sidery, the Buccaneers checked in on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was picked No. 4 overall in 2023 and has recently fallen behind incumbent Colts starter Daniel Jones.

The Colts are in trade discussions with multiple teams on Anthony Richardson, which could lead to a deal happening this weekend.



The Buccaneers, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Rams, and Ravens are among the teams who checked in.



Richardson’s value is believed to be a late Day 3 pick. pic.twitter.com/Ufk5qy2rXh — Evan Sidery (@esidery) March 13, 2026

Buccaneers reportedly thinking about adding Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks off the field after their win against the Las Vegas Raiders | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Richardson came to the NFL after starting one season at the University of Florida. He had an up-and-down tenure there, with lows coming from his struggles as a passer and highs coming from his freakish athleticism at the QB position. A historic NFL Combine showing skyrocketed his draft stock, and the Colts picked him at No. 4 — and those same struggles and tendencies have shown up at the pro level, too.

Richardson has thrown just 11 touchdowns to 13 interceptions with 2,400 passing yards. He was often injured during the 2023-24 seasons, playing in just four games in 2023 and 11 in 2024. The appeal from Richardson comes from his athletic upside, which any willing team would bank on when trying their own hand at developing him. Provided that he stays healthy — Richardson was injured in warmups as a backup quarterback last season — he could be a strong option for any team and could potentially compete for a starting spot down the line.

If this report is indeed true, the Bucs could be thinking about a number of things, from life after Baker Mayfield to a competition between Richardson and Browning. However, expending a Day 3 pick on him may not be the wisest decision for general manager Jason Licht, especially given how much the Bucs need elsewhere. If the Bucs even did check in, it could simply be for due diligence.

Tampa Bay is now firmly looking toward the NFL Draft, where it will need to grab a lot of players (mostly defensive) to turn Tampa Bay into a contender.

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