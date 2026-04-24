Five Targets for the Buccaneers in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers nailed their first-round selection with Rueben Bain Jr. in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there are still plenty of needs to be addressed going forward into future rounds of the draft, and Tampa Bay will have some great options available to address them. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the top players Tampa could target in Round 3 of the NFL Draft.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Now, I 100% understand that Rueben Bain Jr. will start right away for the Buccaneers, and I think he will be a fantastic player for them. However, I would love for Tampa to double down and get a player like Height in Round 3.

Height is a guy who had great production in his final year at Texas Tech, with nine sacks and 42 quarterback hurries, and would offer some great rotational speed and agility to the position. If the Bucs really wanted to send a message that they are revamping their pass rush room, they should consider taking Height.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE Max Klare, Ohio State

The Bucs still have a decent need at No. 2 tight end. They decided not to draft Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the draft (thank goodness), and still need a guy who can step up and compete with Payne Durham for snaps during camp.

This is where Klare would be a great option, both as a blocker and a receiver. He could compete for No. 2 tight end snaps with Durham and would be a great addition to the team.

Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) works out during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Devin Moore, Florida

Tampa still has some needs at cornerback and Moore could go a long way to help. Yes, he's had some injury concerns during his time in college. However, the overall size and talent that Moore has can't be ignored, and in a healthy world, Moore has starting potential.

Adding Moore to a room of Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish would go a long way to help set up Tampa at cornerback for years to come.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

OK, I understand that I am an agent of chaos. I also understand that this would be a pick that would in no way, shape or form help Tampa right away. But man, it would be some fun chaos. Allar has some really good tools at quarterback at the next level and finished up an overall solid college football career at Penn State.

I understand that the Bucs brought in Jake Browning at backup quarterback, want to sign Baker Mayfield to an extension and even have a developmental quarterback in Connor Bazelak. However, a man can dream of chaos.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Finally, we have Hurst, a big-bodied receiver who would fit right away in what Tampa wants to do on their offense going forward. Hurst can be a great redzone threat and can provide some great depth in a wide receiver room that is recovering from the loss of Mike Evans.

Hurst would continue a streak of good receiver additions by Tampa Bay and I could see him making an impact in year one as a solid red zone option if selected.

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