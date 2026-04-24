Five Targets for the Buccaneers in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft
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The Buccaneers nailed their first-round selection with Rueben Bain Jr. in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there are still plenty of needs to be addressed going forward into future rounds of the draft, and Tampa Bay will have some great options available to address them. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the top players Tampa could target in Round 3 of the NFL Draft.
EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
Now, I 100% understand that Rueben Bain Jr. will start right away for the Buccaneers, and I think he will be a fantastic player for them. However, I would love for Tampa to double down and get a player like Height in Round 3.
Height is a guy who had great production in his final year at Texas Tech, with nine sacks and 42 quarterback hurries, and would offer some great rotational speed and agility to the position. If the Bucs really wanted to send a message that they are revamping their pass rush room, they should consider taking Height.
TE Max Klare, Ohio State
The Bucs still have a decent need at No. 2 tight end. They decided not to draft Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the draft (thank goodness), and still need a guy who can step up and compete with Payne Durham for snaps during camp.
This is where Klare would be a great option, both as a blocker and a receiver. He could compete for No. 2 tight end snaps with Durham and would be a great addition to the team.
CB Devin Moore, Florida
Tampa still has some needs at cornerback and Moore could go a long way to help. Yes, he's had some injury concerns during his time in college. However, the overall size and talent that Moore has can't be ignored, and in a healthy world, Moore has starting potential.
Adding Moore to a room of Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish would go a long way to help set up Tampa at cornerback for years to come.
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
OK, I understand that I am an agent of chaos. I also understand that this would be a pick that would in no way, shape or form help Tampa right away. But man, it would be some fun chaos. Allar has some really good tools at quarterback at the next level and finished up an overall solid college football career at Penn State.
I understand that the Bucs brought in Jake Browning at backup quarterback, want to sign Baker Mayfield to an extension and even have a developmental quarterback in Connor Bazelak. However, a man can dream of chaos.
WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
Finally, we have Hurst, a big-bodied receiver who would fit right away in what Tampa wants to do on their offense going forward. Hurst can be a great redzone threat and can provide some great depth in a wide receiver room that is recovering from the loss of Mike Evans.
Hurst would continue a streak of good receiver additions by Tampa Bay and I could see him making an impact in year one as a solid red zone option if selected.
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation