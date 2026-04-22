The Best Late-Round Steals in Bucs History

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft, and general manager Jason Licht is likely feeling the pressure to hit on every pick, considering the fan base's displeasure with this offseason's free agency and the lack of recent development from his draft picks.

The Bucs have plenty of holes to fill, and even that may be an understatement, but while much of the focus will be on what they get out of the first few rounds, Day 3 selections will also allow them to improve.

Licht was able to find Tez Johnson late in last year's draft, and while he continues to work his way into one of the best Bucs' late-round steals of all-time, we decided to take a look at them.

DE Santana Dotson (Round 5, Pick 132, 1992)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Santana Dotson (71) Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Dotson burst onto the scene as a rookie for the Bucs, coming away with 10 sacks, which is still a franchise rookie record. He was a dominant force along the trenches for four years in Tampa Bay before moving on, but being able to find a double-digit sack artist in the fifth round makes him a notable steal in Bucs' draft history.

DT David Logan (Round 12, Pick 307, 1979)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle David Logan (76) Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Before the modern era of the draft, Logan was one of the most underrated players not only in Buccaneers' history, but in NFL history.

While being the 307th player taken in the draft, Logan would go on to record 39 sacks from his interior defensive line position and started a whopping 103 games. He will be most remembered for anchoring the defense that went from worst to first in 1979. Finding Logan will go down as an all-time scouting win for the Bucs.

CB Zyon McCollum (Round 5, Pick 157, 2022)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While many may be hesitant to call McCollum a sleeper just yet, he is the modern example of Day 3 development for Licht. A developmental small-school athlete in college, McCollum has taken over primary corner duties, missing minimal time in doing so.

His stats won't wow anyone, but his growth has allowed the Bucs to move on from higher-priced veterans like Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean while maintaining solid secondary play as the team looks to get more youthful in that area.

G Ian Beckles (Round 5, Pick 114, 1990)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG Ian Beckles | Ian Beckles X

If you're looking for a trench guy, Beckles is your man. Beckles stepped in as a fifth-round pick for the Bucs and immediately locked down one side of the offensive line for seven seasons.

Starting over 97 games and appearing in over 100 – one of only a few Bucs' players to ever do so in franchise history – he provided rare stability during a turbulent time for the organization.

DE Chidi Ahanotu (Round 6, Pick 145, 1993)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive Chidi Ahanotu (72) Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Ahanotu is another Bucs legend who likely doesn't get the credit that he deserves. Ahanotu was a sixth-round pick who gave Tampa Bay nearly 10 years of production that included 34.5 sacks.

A relentless player who didn't stop when coming off the edge, Ahanotu was the glue that held the early Monte Kiffin defenses together, providing constant pressure to make the Tampa 2 successful. He went on to place his name amongst the top-10 players in franchise history when it came to sack totals.

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